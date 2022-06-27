In about a year’s time, the YMCA of South Alabama has closed two of its Mobile branches, leaving members with very little notice and few options.

The latest closure is the popular Moorer Branch on Water Street downtown. Members have until June 30 to enjoy services there.

“This was a very difficult decision for the board because most of them are members and realize the Y has been part of the city for more than 130 years,” South Alabama YMCA CEO Sue Sanders said in a statement. “However, from a business standpoint, it is a fiscal decision

that had to be made. An extensive review of the YMCA’s operations and finances was conducted in the hope of finding an alternative to closing. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, no alternatives proved feasible. The Y simply does not have the financial resources needed to continue to operate the downtown location.”

This decision follows a decision by the board of directors to close the Hearin-Chandler branch in October of last year. That decision left McGill-Toolen Catholic High School’s swim team without a facility.

In the statement, Sanders hoped the 435 members of the Moorer facility would choose to attend the facility in Saraland. The North Alabama YMCA in Saraland is more than 15 miles from the Moorer facility and Google maps estimates it would take 21 minutes to drive there from downtown.

Sanders also said she hoped members would use other facilities as well.

“Other fitness providers are in the area as well, so members can continue their wellness programs,” she said in the statement. “We are deeply saddened by the impact this decision will have on our wonderful staff.”

Several Mobile residents and YMCA users concerned with the closure will speak during the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday.