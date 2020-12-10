University of South Alabama senior wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been invited to take part in the Hula Bowl all-star game in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to a Thursday Twitter announcement by bowl game officials.

The game will be played Jan. 31, 2021, at Aloha Stadium. Former NFL head coaches Rex Ryan and Mike Smith will serve as head coaches for the game.

Baker was a dual-threat for the Jaguars as a receiver and ball carrier. This past season he was second on the team in receiving yards with 51 catches for 659 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight receiving TDs tied him with Jalen Tolbert for the team lead. He also had 13 carries for 42 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Atlanta caught 126 career passes for the Jags for 1,829 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 376 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also used as a kick returner and had success in that area as well, this season returning 16 kicks for 264 yards, a 16.5 yards per return average.

He is a former All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

Baker is the second South Alabama player to be invited to take part in a postseason all-star game. Teammate Riley Cole, a senior linebacker, was recently invited to take part in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.