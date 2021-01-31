At South Alabama’s Senior Day ceremony prior to the Jaguars’ game against Troy at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Riley Cole was the last player introduced, heading to midfield to a loud ovation. After he posed for photos he was directed to look at the stadium’s videoboard in the south end zone.

The message congratulated Cole, a first-team All-Sun Belt conference selection his senior year, for receiving an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which would be played for the first time at the Jags’ new stadium. It was an emotional moment for the Oneonta native.

Cole had another emotional moment as the week of practice was set to begin; his final COVID-19 test came back inconclusive, which led to him missing the Monday walk-through practice and Tuesday’s first full practice for the American team.

It appeared for a time his dream of taking part in the annual all-star game may not be realized.

“It wasn’t a lot of fun but they did a good job of getting me re-tested and getting my results back that day,” Cole said prior to Saturday’s game. “Actually, I missed the whole first day of meetings. I thought it was bad and I was going to get sent home. But later that night (when I was cleared) I got with my position coach and he helped me out a lot.”

Cole made it through the rest of the week of practices and took part in Saturday’s game, where he made his presence known. The Jags’ linebacker made six solo stops and two assists for the American team defense, finishing second on the team in total tackles. He also had a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.

“I just had to calm down, I knew what my keys were,” he said after the game. “My coach, coach (AJ) Holcomb from the Panthers, did a really good job of telling us everything that we needed to look at. Being able to focus on my keys really helped me a lot.”

The preparations continue. He said he would head to Miami on Sunday to rejoin pre-draft workouts and drills at Bommarito Performance Systems, with the intent of returning to Mobile in March to take part in pro day workouts for NFL scouts prior to the NFL Draft in April.

“They’ve been pretty good; exhausting, but fun,” Cole said Friday of the practices and week of work at the Senior Bowl. “There’s a lot to it. I’m just taking in as much as I possibly can and learning the ways of the NFL, how it really isn’t such a cutthroat league but whoever is the most dependable is going to last the longest.”

He said he believes being able to take part in the Senior Bowl has helped his draft status, which coming into the week of work had him projected as a possible late-round selection.

“I actually feel pretty good,” Cole said. “I feel like I belong there. I don’t feel out of place. I felt like I’ve been able to hold my own. I’ve been playing all three linebacker positions and I’ve been able to make some calls on defense. Being able to show my versatility, I believe, has been a huge plus. Showing my physicality has also been a huge plus. I feel like I’ve done pretty well in those aspects. That’s what I really wanted to showcase this whole week.”

Cole also had the added plus of playing on his home field, the only player in this year’s Senior Bowl who could make that claim.

“It’s really cool. It really gives me a comfort factor,” he said. “It calmed a lot of nerves for me and I feel like that really helped. I felt comfortable being in my home stadium.”

He added that running out of the tunnel onto his home field one more time was going to be special and emotional. “I’m just going to try to soak it all in and enjoy it.”

He was certainly comfortable at Hancock Whitney Stadium last season. He led the Jags with 96 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also had two quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. For his career at South Alabama, Cole produced 214 total tackles and 18 tackles for a loss.

“I think I’ve had enough time, even missing a day, I feel like I made up for it in the two days I did have,” Cole said. “The linebacker room is pretty small — we’re down to about five guys — so we get a good rotation. I was really fortunate to be in that kind of situation.”

Earlier this week, new South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack greeted Cole prior to the start of Wednesday’s practice. Wommack, then the defensive coordinator for the Jags, recruited Cole, who had committed to Alabama but in an 11th hour decision Alabama officials asked Cole to take a greyshirt season; he decided to go to South Alabama instead.

“I love coach Wommack. He’s the one who recruited me to come here and he’s the main reason I did come here,” Cole said. “It was great seeing him again and catching up with him. He played a huge part (in my development), especially in the beginning.

“Then the new coaching staff came in and coach (Greg) Stewart, he really helped me out a lot. I built a good relationship with coach Stewart over the years. He taught me things to focus on and helped me focus on my cues and not try to do too much. Coach Wommack helped me with the transition from high school to college, so I was fortunate to have two really good coaches to help me along.”

Now Cole is hoping the Carolina Panthers’ staff, which coached the American team on which Cole played, has given him more knowledge that will lead to him being drafted and advancing his playing career to the next level.