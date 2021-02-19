University of South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack announced Friday in a press release that running back Carlos Davis has been suspended indefinitely following a violation of university and team rules.

“We have been made aware of a situation involving Carlos and are continuing to gather information,” Wommack said. “At this time we have decided to suspend Carlos from all team activities until further notice.”

Davis earned honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference honors last season after rushing for 674 yards and three touchdowns while adding 11 receptions for another 104 yards as a redshirt sophomore. That included posting back-to-back 100-yard games in a loss to UAB and in a win over Texas State as he led the team in rushing in each of the first seven contests of the 2020 season.

He is a 5-foot-10, 205-pounder from Muscle Shoals.

The Jaguars are tentatively scheduled to begin spring practice — the program’s first under the direction of Wommack — on Saturday, March 20.