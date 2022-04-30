South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was selected Friday night in the third round of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas by the Dallas Cowboys. Tolbert, who set several receiving records with the Jaguars, was picked with the 88th overall pick in the draft.

He becomes just the third South Alabama player to be be selected in the NFL Draft, joining tight end Gerald Everett who was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 draft, with wide receiver Kawaan Baker, a seventh-round pick by the New Orleans Saints last season.

The Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season, Tolbert set school marks for receiving yards (1,474) and catches (82) in a season. For his career at South Alabama, he caught 178 passes for 3,140 yards. Last season he averaged 18 yards per catch and 122.8 receiving yards per game and he was second on the team in scoring with 48 points thanks to eight touchdown catches. He was selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and participate in the NFL Combine. His ability to create separation from defenders and make catches in traffic have impressed NFL scouts.

Prior to the draft, Tolbert, told Lagniappe he was excited about the future.

“I’m just taking it day by day, talking to different teams every day or every other day,” Tolbert said. “Right now I’m just soaking in the process and getting ready for the draft to happen.

“I don’t have many more plans. I’m just going to see what happens,” he said. “… I’m sure it will be stressful. I talked with Bubba (Thompson, former McGill-Toolen standout and professional baseball player). He actually went to the draft when he came out for baseball. He just told me the emotions and everything you go through. You might not get picked where you want, you might go higher, somebody that you shouldn’t get picked behind might go in front of you. You never know. I’ll just try to stay calm and collective and see what happens.”

Tolbert is the fourth player from the Mobile area to be selected Friday. Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary was picked in the second round by the Tennessee Titans, with Tennessee wide receiver-kick returner Velus Jones Jr. being picked by the Chicago Bears in the third round and his cousin, LSU cornerback Cordale Flott being selected by the New York Giants, also in the third round.

Three other players from the Mobile area could also be drafted. That list includes Alabama defensive back Jayln Armor-Davis, LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. and Boston College-Jacksonville State tight end Trae Barry.