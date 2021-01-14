South Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Littles, a senior who could have returned to the Jaguars next season based on the NCAA rule that no year of eligibility will be charged against any players taking part in the 2020 football season, announced Thursday on Twitter he plans to enter the NFL Draft.

Offering his thanks to many inside the program as well as South Alabama fans and others in the tweet, Little said after giving the matter much thought he has decided to make himself available for the draft in hopes of playing professional football next season.

He was one of the top defensive players for the Jaguars this past season, producing 19 solo tackles and 13 assists. Littles, a 6-foot-2, 290-pounder from Wayne County High School in Darien, Ga., also had 5.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks in nine games.