South Alabama defensive back Darrell Later Jr. was named Monday to the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist for the 2022 season.

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association released the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch Monday morning that includes 35 of the nation’s best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent university.

Luter was among those selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. The list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the semifinalists and finalists lists as the season progresses.

Luter, who was recently named to the Athlon All-American fourth team, returns after a stellar junior season in which he earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, while also three All-America accolades. He led South Alabama with four interceptions and 10 other passes defended, finishing second in the conference in interceptions and leading the Sun Belt in passes defended per game.

He ended the year third in the nation in passes defended per game and was seventh in interceptions per game, while recording the second-highest interception total in school history and the most recorded by a Jaguar since the program moved to FBS competition in 2012.

Luter is joined on the list by Jordan Anderson (Bowling Green), Jordan Battle (Alabama), Cole Bishop (Utah), Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford), Julius Brents (Kansas State), Davonte Brown (UCF), CJ Brown (Northern Illinois), Ki’Ayir Brown (Penn State), Denzel Burke (Ohio State), Jalen Catalon (Arkansas), Kei’Trel Clark (Louisville), Xavier Henderson (Michigan State), Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State), Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh), Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Dorian Jackson (Western Michigan), Quindell Johnson (Memphis), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), Steven Jones, Jr. (Appalachian State), Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame), Antavious Lane (Georgia State), Kenny Logan, Jr. (Kansas), Riley Moss (Iowa), Andrew Mukuba (Clemson), Gervarrius Owens (Houston), Clark Phillips III (Utah), Joey Porter, Jr. (Penn State), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Jammie Robinson (Florida State), JL Skinner (Boise State), Cam Smith (South Carolina), Christopher Smith (Georgia), Evan Williams (Fresno State), and Rashad Wisdom (UTSA).