South Alabama centerfielder Michael Sandle was selected in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday by the Houston Astros. Sandle was the No. 298th overall pick in the draft.

Sandle had a terrific finish to his college career this season, especially the final six weeks of the season that included the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and the Gainesville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Jaguars won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament crown and the regular season championship and Sandle played a big part in those titles.

He hit .313 on the season in 58 games. He led the Jaguars in runs scored (52), hits (72), home runs (11), runs batted in (50), total bases )120) and stolen bases (15 in 16 tries). He also provided 11 doubles, two triples, 20 walks, a .522 slugging percentage and a .389 on-base percentage.

He joins teammate Ethan Wilson, who was a second-round selection by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.