After playing Thursday night’s Sun Belt Conference home game against Appalachian State with only seven players available, South Alabama’s Saturday home game at the Mitchell Center against Coastal Carolina has been canceled due to as combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols within the Jaguars’ program, school officials announced Friday.

According to Sun Belt Conference policy, the cancellation will be ruled a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.

Thursday night, in a 72-64 loss to App State, the jags had just seven players available and played only six — jay Jay Chandler, Kayo Conclaves, Alex Anderson, Charles Manning Jr., Diante Smith and Marshall Kearing. Walk-on Adam Sizemore was available but did not play.

South Alabama fell behind by a wide margin in the game but made a late comeback. Still, the Jags were unable to overcome the earlier deficit and lost its second straight game. South Alabama is now 10-5 overall and 0-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. It is now scheduled to return to the court on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Mitchell Center against Georgia State at 8 p.m. The game is set to be televised by ESPN2.

A scheduled Jan. 1 Sun Belt game at Texas State was also canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

All four of the South Alabama women’s basketball Sun Belt games thus far have been canceled due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. They are scheduled to play at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday’s contest have the following options:

Season ticket holders: All 2021-22 South Alabama season ticket holders may redeem their unused tickets from Saturday’s contest for additional tickets to any remaining home game on the schedule via the “Never Waste a Ticket” program. Redemption is available ahead of future games by calling (251) 461-1USA or redeeming at the window at the Mitchell Center on the date of future game upon arrival.

Single-individual game ticket purchases: All Jan. 8 individual game purchasers will automatically receive a refund for their purchase back to their original form of payment. If the purchaser would like to forgo a refund and instead exchange unused tickets for a remaining future home game on the 2021-22 South Alabama schedule, email tickets@southalabama.edu the redemption game of your choice by 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.