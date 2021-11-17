South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert on Wednesday received an invitation to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Tolbert, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior, is in his fourth season with the Jaguars and has already received his undergraduate degree in leisure studies. He is currently working on a second degree in interdisciplinary studies.

The Mobile native and former McGill-Toolen standout, became South Alabama’s first 1,000-yard receiver last season when he hauled in 64 passes for 1,085 yards, both school records. He has already broken both marks this season with two games to go, having caught 65 passes for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns.

Tolbert currently ranks No. 4 in the country in receiving yards, No. 5 in receiving yards per game (114.0), No. 18 in receptions per game (6.5) and is ties for 47th in receiving touchdowns.

He was a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection this year and was a first-team All-Sun Belt pick following last season. He was also tabbed by Pro Football Network as a first-team preseason All-America selection this year. A year ago he was named the College Football Hall of Fame’s National Player of the Month for the month of September.

He is averaging 17.5 yards per catch this year and has two games remaining — Saturday at Tennessee and Friday, Nov. 26, at home at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Coastal Carolina. If the Jags win one of those games they will be bowl eligible, which would give Tolbert a chance to add another game this season and add to his already school-records stats.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Tolbert’s home field. The game will be televised by the NFL Network.