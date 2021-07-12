South Alabama outfielder Ethan Wilson was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft Sunday night., He was the No. 49 overall selection.

Wilson, a former Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year, helped the Jaguars to the league’s regular season and conference tournament championships this season. The Jags also advanced to the Gainesville Regional of the NCAA Tournament where they finished as the regional runner-up.

Wilson has been considered a Major League prospect since his arrival at South Alabama. This past season he batted a team best .318 in 57 games played. He also produced 39 runs scored, 68 hits, 13 doubles, four triples and eight home runs. He collected 113 total bases, a .528 slugging percentage, 33 walks, a .419 on-base percentage and 10 stolen bases.

Wilson’s walks and on-base percentage was tops for the Jags this season.