The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has selected its rosters for its All-Star Week games in Montgomery in July for the sports of softball, baseball, boys’ and girls’ soccer and boys’ and girls’ tennis. The games will feature North vs. South matchups. For the softball, baseball and soccer teams, 18 players were selected per team, while the tennis teams consisted of 12 players on each team. Rosters for other sports, including basketball, cross-country and volleyball, were previously announced. The rosters are comprised of rising seniors. The South girls’ soccer team includes 11 players from the local area, with the boys’ soccer team boasting six and a coach. The South softball team has six local players and a coach, while the baseball team is represented by seven players. There are four local players and a coach on the girls’ tennis team and four players and a coach on the boys’ tennis team.

Here is the list of players from the Lagniappe coverage area who have been selected to their respective South teams that were recently announced:

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Cecelia Antoon, St. Paul’s; Madeline Dicksey, Fairhope; Julia Grinstead, McGill-Toolen; Kellyn Hunter, Faith Academy; Yury Santaclara, Foley; Mimi Smith, St. Michael; Becca Steedley, Cottage Hill Christian; Bianca Tapscott, St. Luke’s; Jensen Ward, Gulf Shores; Emily Watson, Orange Beach; Dinuki Wickramanayake, Daphne.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Kidomo Albert, Davidson; Blai Cebrian-Claramunt, Bayside Academy; Noah Miller, Daphne; Ethan Monson, UMS-Wright; Colin Spuler, Spanish Fort; Tevaris Sullivan, Theodore. Coach Jamie Ferguson, Bayside Academy.

SOFTBALL

Hayden Andrews, Satsuma; Ryley Harrison, Fairhope; Taylor Hunt, Daphne; Emily Mizelle, Baker; Brooke Tillman, Alma Bryant; Emma Weatherford, Baldwin County. Coach Jenny Laird, Daphne.

BASEBALL

Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright; William Brock, Fairhope; Streed Crooms, Bayshore Christian; Bryson Goff, Saraland; Joshua Gunther, Bayside Academy; John Malone, Bayshore Christian; Olin Ward, UMS-Wright.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Emily Eckert, UMS-Wright; Claire Prickett, Bayside Academy; Kaitlin Ros, Satsuma; Cate Wilber, McGill-Toolen. Coach Michael O’Brien, McGill-Toolen.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Stephens Ashbee, UMS-Wright; Philip Brutkiewicz, St. Paul’s; Parker Hall, McGill-Toolen; Radley Rawls, Satsuma. Coach Jason Abraham, McGill-Toolen.

Boyd leaving Daphne baseball

Head coach Brent Boyd announced last week he has resigned his position as head baseball coach at Daphne High School to accept the position of director of operations for Perfect Game of Louisiana. Perfect Game provides showcase events for college recruits and serves as a scouting service that attempts to help deserving high school players receive college grants-in-aid. Boyd will be based out of Baton Rouge.

Boyd, a former standout college player at Alabama, spent four seasons leading Daphne’s program. He posted a record of 72-54 during his tenure. Prior to arriving at Daphne, he served as head coach at Spanish Fort for six seasons, producing a 189-58 overall record and leading the Toros to the Class 5A state championship in 2014. They finished as runner-up in the state in 2013.

Jags add three more

As he said following spring practice, South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack and his staff have been busy in the transfer portal in recent weeks. Wommack welcomed three new additions to the roster when players arrived at the school for summer classes last week. The list includes offensive lineman P.J. Mixon, who previously played at Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State; defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, who was on the roster at Oklahoma last season but was redshirted and has four seasons of eligibility left; and placekicker Jacob Meeks, previously at Louisiana-Monroe and Texas Tech.

They join four others who joined the team after spring practice — running back Omni Wells of Mississippi State, running back Marco Lee of Virginia Tech, offensive lineman James Robinson of Tennessee and safety Marvin Martin of Kansas State.

The Jaguars are slated to begin fall practice sometime after reporting on Aug. 3. The Jags’ first game of the year is scheduled at 4 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls.

Jarome joins Jags’ staff

Travis Jarome has been named the associate athletic director for communications and digital media at South Alabama. He arrives in Mobile after spending six years at Alabama State as the school’s director for strategic communications. He replaces Brian Fremund, who left for a job in athletic communications at Vanderbilt. Jarome has 20 years of experience, having also worked at Auburn-Montgomery, Troy, Tuskegee and North Georgia. “After an exhaustive national search, there was no doubt that Travis Jarome was the right fit for this position,” South Alabama Deputy Athletics Director Daniel McCarthy said. “His professional background in the area of athletics communications speaks for itself, but beyond that, his demonstrated leadership experience, work ethic and confident humility set him apart.”