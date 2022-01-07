Republican Rep. Steve McMillan announced Friday that he has cancer.

McMillan, who represents District 95 in south Baldwin County, wrote in an email that he has been diagnosed with three small brain tumors and will soon undergo “an aggressive treatment plan.”

“I am hopeful of its success as are the doctors, but we all know that God’s power to heal far surpasses anything known to man,” he wrote. “I welcome and appreciate your prayers on my behalf as my family and I take on this fight.”

Despite the diagnosis and the planned treatments, McMillan wrote he still plans to be at his desk in the Capitol as much as possible to serve his constituents.

“Serving the people of Baldwin County in the House for the past 42 years has been the honor

of a lifetime and I am committed to providing my constituents the same level of service,

devotion, and attention that they received before my diagnosis,” he wrote. “I will be at my desk on the House floor this session as much as my treatments will allow, and I will continue to address issues in Baldwin County as I always have.”

McMillan has previously announced he will not seek re-election.