Led by several Mobile-area players the South team claimed a 28-20 victory Friday night at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in the 62nd annual Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star football game.

Quarterbacks Karson Green of Saraland and Spencer Arceneaux of McGill-Toolen sparked the South offense with Blount’s Melvin Williams and Javonte Graves-Billips of St. Paul’s also contributing along with Foley’s Forrest Taylor.

The win was the second consecutive in the series for the South team, which was led by McGill-Toolen head coach Earnest Hill. The South now holds a 32-27-2 all-time advantage in the annual game.

The South got off to a 14-0 lead in the first period. Green threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Myles Butler for the South’s first score, with Taylor adding the extra-point kick. Later in the period, Arceneaux threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Graves-Billips and Taylor again added the PAT.

In the second period, Williams caught a 27-yard scoring TD from Arceneaux and the South team led 21-7 at halftime.

The North bounced back in the second half, cutting the South lead to one point at 21-20 with 2:20 left to play. But with 19 seconds remaining, Kadarius Zackery of Lanett picked off a North pass and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown to wrap up the game. Taylor again added the PAT.

Arceneaux was 7 of 8 passing for 88 yards and two TDs, while Green was 11 of 17 for 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Graves-Billips caught five passes for 50 yards and a score and Williams had three catches for 55 yards and a score. Aside from his four PATs, Taylor also had two punts for a 32.5-yard average.

On defense, Mobile-area players who contributed included Blount’s Kameron Grays (4 solo tackles), McGill-Toolen’s Jaden Mosley (4 solo tackles), Spanish Fort’s Christian Burkhalter (3 solo tackles) and Mobile Christian’s Zhivago McNeil (1 solo tackle).