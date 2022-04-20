Whether it’s a raft made of flip flops, chandeliers made from medical equipment or a shelter made from old gloves, artist Dixon Stetler recycles the flotsam and detritus of modern life into something with deeper meaning. The Southern artist’s new site-specific work, “A Nest of One’s Own,” begins its year-long residence at the Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) on April 26.

“It’s a safe haven when the world feels out of control,” Stetler said in a statement. She described her process as utilizing the “resilience, strength and unapologetic identity worthy of appreciation” in the “dirty and scarred” materials she employs.

“The unsavory can be made more palatable — even comforting — when we have a shared experience with it,” Stetler said.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entrance is $12, $10 for seniors, $8 for military and students. Children under 6 are free. On Thursdays, entrance is free for all Mobile County residents with ID.

This exhibition was made possible through donor and patron support, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the city of Mobile.

For more information, call 251-208-5200 or go to mobilemuseumofart.com.

Jazz group celebrates big month with big sound

When the pandemic began, Pensacola musicians Mike Lyle and Allen Beeson had time to fill as gigs dried up. Flexibility was abundant. Lyle, a saxophonist, has a private band instrument repair service. Meanwhile, trumpeter Beeson had just released his second solo album, “Tell Me Again,” in October 2019.

The resulting pandemic project became Freedom Jazz Dectet. The 10-piece casts a wide net over styles “from Bebop to Latin grooves” and forges a catalog described as “everything from burning tempos to slow, sultry sounds.”

Three saxophones, two trumpets, one trombone, a rhythm section and a female vocalist round out the group that fits somewhere between combo and big band. The musicians’ heady resumé includes military bands, university instruction and performances with world-class artists like Clark Terry, Dizzy Gillespie, Jon Faddis, Ellis Marsalis, Delfeayo Marsalis, Louis Bellson, Buddy DeFranco and Randy Brecker.

The band is the guest of honor for the monthly Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) get-together on Monday, April 25, 6:30 p.m., at Club 601 @ The Elks (601 State St.). This marks the latest venture into MOJO’s pre-pandemic “normal” where these monthly “pop-up jazz clubs” were the lifeblood of Mobile area jazz fans.

The revival seems welcome. The lively crowd at March’s event comprised the highest attendance in recent years of intermittent shows. MOJO has filled out an agenda for most of the year to come, a show of faith in better times.

Local jazz facilitator and radio personality Catt Sirten will be feted with an award on May 23, a show featuring the Suburban Jazz Quintet. Saxophone powerhouse Rebecca Barry will lead a combo in June. Trumpeter and bandleader Chip Herrington is there in late summer. A silver lining to the pandemic’s leaden cloud is that musicians up and down the Gulf Coast are lobbying MOJO for playing time.

Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. A cash bar and limited food service are available.

For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org.

Pirates set sail for USA Opera

Though International Talk Like a Pirate Day isn’t until Sept. 19, you can jump the gun in West Mobile in mid-April. That is, if you like your swashbucklers to be real warblers, too.

The University of South Alabama Opera Theatre department will mount performances of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” in the spacious Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA S. Drive). Though not quite “the very model of a modern major-general,” director Thomas Rowell, Ph.D., will lead his charges through the classic late 19th-century comic opera. Several of Rowell’s previous charges have gone on to perform in major opera productions across the nation.

The Friday, April 22, curtain is 7:30 p.m. The Sunday, April 24, matinee is 3 p.m.

Admission is $15 general, $10 for USA faculty and staff, USA students, youth under 18 and all senior citizens. Cash or check only.

No Musical Art Series passes for this event. Advance tickets may be purchased prior to April 22, 1-5 p.m., in Laidlaw 1072 (Music Department offices). There is no Will Call for the general public.

Unsold tickets may be purchased in the Laidlaw Lobby 75-90 minutes before each performance if available. Cash or check only.

For more information, or for special accommodations, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136 and leave a message.