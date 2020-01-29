Last year’s Southern Masters exhibit at Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) (4850 Museum Drive) focused on Casey Downing Jr., Bruce Larsen and Nall and was so well-received they have launched a successor. Southern Masters II will aim for the feminine this time.

Pinky/MM Bass, Ruth Miller and Miriam N. Omura are known for their employment of textile mediums and use it to share unique voices woven from their experiences. They transcend the “domestic and traditional” to “explore themes of identity, culture, race, aging and inner reflection.” The exhibit uses work from throughout their careers.

The exhibit runs Feb. 6 – July 5. An opening reception takes place Feb. 6.

It premieres along with the exhibits An Art Historian Collects and Dori DeCamillis: Read My Mind.

For more information, call 251-208-5200.

Evans memorial at CCT

A celebration of life will be held for Mobile actor, playwright and comedian Steve Evans on Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m., at Chickasaw Civic Theatre (801 Iroquois St.). Attendees are welcome to share stories of Evans with the assembly.

The veteran of local stage and screen passed away Sept. 23, 2019, following a three-year battle with small-cell lung cancer. His remains were donated to medical research.

Local youth actors win awards

Students from Sunny Side Theater, The Facility for Performing Arts Creative Training (The PACT) and Fairhope’s Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre (ESRT) won national awards and earned recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, Jan. 17 – 20. The festival boasted 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational musical theater groups representing 31 states as well as Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.

ESRT and Sunny Side both won a Freddie G. Excellence in Dance award. ESRT student Joe Solomon and Sunny Side student Ousley Langworthy won a Freddie G. Outstanding Student Direction and Choreography award.

The PACT won a Freddie G. Excellence in Music award.

Sunny Side’s Dominick Paragone and Drew Prati, The PACT’s Cooper Irby and Adele Crowe and ESRT’s Margaret Conyers and Emma Coleman were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars. The All-Stars performed a song during the closing ceremony for all 6,600 festival attendees.

ESRT’s Sailor Watson and The PACT’s Helen Delaney, Annabelle Steele and Meredith Hamrick made it to callbacks for future Broadway Junior shoots of “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released Broadway Junior musicals. The shoots will be taped in New York this summer. The Broadway Junior scouts were on the lookout for outstanding students, 150 of whom made it to the final callback for iTheatrics resident choreographer Steven G. Kennedy. The final cast will be determined later this year. The videos will be used in schools nationwide and internationally.

Congratulations to all the honorees.