The countdown is underway for tonight’s SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral at 7:44 p.m. Central Time. The rocket launch intended to deliver food and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) will be carrying a piece of Mobile with it.

After nearly six years of development, the University of South Alabama (USA)’s Department of Engineering and Computer Science will be wishing a “bon voyage” to JagSat-1, which is going to space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9. The satellite’s mission as it orbits the Earth every 90 minutes will be to measure the free electron density — the number of electrons in a certain space — as it hurtles through space at roughly 17,000 mph.

Dr. Samuel Russ, an associate professor of electrical engineering at the USA, said the satellite has been worked on by as many as 50 different South Alabama students over the years. It took about four months beginning in August 2021 to actually construct and assemble the shoebox-sized satellite.

Various faculty and former students will be joining a virtual watch party to commemorate the event.

“I’ve been trying to reach out and contact everybody to let them know that it’s going up and to join us,” he said.

The launch was supposed to take place in December, however, a propellant leak discovered in the rocket prior to launch forced the takeoff to be delayed for repairs to be done. It was rescheduled for June, however, bad weather has pushed the event to tonight. The university delivered the satellite to Houston around March of this year.

“I spoke with one of the companies helping us on Monday and they asked if we were going to be there in person. We’re not, but I took that to mean the launch was a done deal this time,” Russ said.

“We’re very excited for the chance to get the satellite into space,” Russ said. “I’m proud of all the students who put work into it. Seeing the work come to fruition makes me glad to be an engineering professor at South. This is a great achievement.”

The satellite will be received by the ISS within one to two days. It is scheduled to be released from the airlock on Aug. 8 where it will begin its indefinite orbital journey.

Russ said a ground station with a directional antenna is being constructed on top of USA’s Shelby Hall. That station will be receiving daily transmissions of data every day or two and will be studied by students.

Those interested in viewing the launch can connect to a live feed here.