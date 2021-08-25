The second week of prep football games take place this week, with several games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area set to take the field. The Lagniappe Game of the Week is Class 6A No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort going against Class 5A No. 4-ranked St. Paul’s. The game will be played at St. Paul’s at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Other interesting games include Philip Rivers’ debut as head coach St. Michael on Thursday at Fairhope Municipal Stadium against McIntosh, as well as Foley vs. Murphy at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, also on Thursday. Friday’s schedule includes Saraland at Hewitt-Trussville, Mobile Christian at UMS-Wright and Williamson at Faith Academy.

Here is this week’s complete prep football schedule of games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Foley vs. Murphy (Ladd)

McIntosh at St. Michael

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Andalusia at Fairhope

Brookwood at Gulf Shores

Chickasaw at St. Luke’s

Davidson at Daphne

Elberta at Robertsdale

Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Vigor (Ladd)

Houston Acad. at Bayside Acad.

Greenville at Blount

MGM at Alma Bryant

Mobile Chr. at UMS-Wright

Orange Beach at Fruitdale

Saraland at Hewitt-Trussville

Satsuma at Citronelle

Spanish Fort at St. Paul’s

Theodore at Baker

Williamson at Faith Acad.