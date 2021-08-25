The second week of prep football games take place this week, with several games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area set to take the field. The Lagniappe Game of the Week is Class 6A No. 1-ranked Spanish Fort going against Class 5A No. 4-ranked St. Paul’s. The game will be played at St. Paul’s at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Other interesting games include Philip Rivers’ debut as head coach St. Michael on Thursday at Fairhope Municipal Stadium against McIntosh, as well as Foley vs. Murphy at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, also on Thursday. Friday’s schedule includes Saraland at Hewitt-Trussville, Mobile Christian at UMS-Wright and Williamson at Faith Academy.
Here is this week’s complete prep football schedule of games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Foley vs. Murphy (Ladd)
McIntosh at St. Michael
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Andalusia at Fairhope
Brookwood at Gulf Shores
Chickasaw at St. Luke’s
Davidson at Daphne
Elberta at Robertsdale
Hillcrest-Evergreen vs. Vigor (Ladd)
Houston Acad. at Bayside Acad.
Greenville at Blount
MGM at Alma Bryant
Mobile Chr. at UMS-Wright
Orange Beach at Fruitdale
Saraland at Hewitt-Trussville
Satsuma at Citronelle
Spanish Fort at St. Paul’s
Theodore at Baker
Williamson at Faith Acad.
