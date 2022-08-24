Blount LB Anthony Jones

Photo | Mike Kittrell

Spanish Fort and Blount were on the wrong end of tough, season-opening games last week. The Toros traveled to Fairhope, losing a 34-28 decision when Fairhope returned an interception for a touchdown on the game’s final play. Blount lost 7-0 to archrival Vigor in the “Battle of Prichard.”

Both teams now go from community rivalry games to their first Class 6A, Region 1 matchup of the season; the nine-team region is considered one of the most competitive in the state. Of the nine Region 1 teams, six were playoff teams a year ago. With the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) reclassification, the region added teams that had reached the playoffs in other classifications a year ago. Only four teams from the region will earn postseason berths.

With all that in mind, Friday’s game between the Toros and Leopards at Blount has been selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Spanish Fort leads the all-time series 7-2 and has won the past three meetings and five of the past six. Both teams must make some adjustments from last week’s games to post their first win of the season.

“They’ve always had real good athletes and they’re real physical,” Spanish Fort head coach Chase Smith said of Blount. “They are going to be well-coached, play hard and fly to the football.”

Blount’s Josh Harris, like Smith in his first year as head coach at his current school, had similar things to say about the Toros.

“The thing about Spanish Fort is they are going to play like Spanish Fort,” he said. “They are a very disciplined football team and they like to capitalize on your mistakes, and they don’t make many mistakes.”

The coaches also agree on another aspect of their play — they must eliminate mistakes that were made in their respective season-openers. Blount had issues in the red zone, failing to take advantage of the field position because of penalties and turnovers. Spanish Fort had the lead against Fairhope, but wasn’t able to hold on to the advantage.

“We have to improve a lot from Week 1 to Week 2, and I anticipate we will,” Smith said. “They’re going to give us a bunch of different looks and we’ve got to be ready to play.

“I think we let the first-game jitters get to us. We had a chance to win the game and we didn’t. We put ourselves in a position where we had to fight back and make something happen. The stuff that we preached all preseason was focus and penalties and effort and we looked ourselves in the face on Sunday and asked ourselves, ‘Did we do that?’ And the answer is no. We did some good things, we did some positive things, no doubt, but at the end of the day, it comes down to those four or five plays that we have to be ready for that take over a ballgame and we didn’t execute on those plays. And that’s why we didn’t win the game.”

Harris noted the red zone troubles by his team against Vigor.

“With the loss, from what I saw, we can definitely move the ball,” he said. “We’ve got to execute in the red zone. It was good to see where we are and what we can definitely get better on. Vigor has a really good defense. But all in all, we moved the ball well. When we got in the red zone, we just had penalties and we just did not execute. And when you have penalties plus turnovers, it’s just a disaster.

“It was clear we were the better team in terms of moving the ball, but you can’t have those penalties and turnovers. You’re going to lose every time.”

Because of an eight-game region schedule, every region game holds great importance.

“There is no wiggle room,” Smith said. That adds pressure to Friday’s game for both teams. The losses they absorbed last week don’t count toward their region records, but this week’s game does. Avoiding starting the season 0-2 is the goal of both teams, but the bigger factor is not starting the region race 0-1.