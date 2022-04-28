The Spanish Fort boys’ and girls’ soccer teams were preparing to participate in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A soccer playoffs this week, but those plans have been canceled. On Tuesday, the boys’ team was informed the AHSAA had ruled it had used an ineligible player and thus would have to forfeit every game in which the player participated and those would ne ineligible for postseason play. On Wednesday, the girls’ team discovered it met the same fate.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating he had been in contact with the AHSAA and executive director Alvin Briggs concerning the matter, making an appeal on Spanish Fort’s behalf. But according to Tyler, Briggs noted the AHSAA’s position was the teams would be ineligible for postseason play and the AHSAA would stand by its ruling.

Here is Tyler’s statement, made available to the media Wednesday afternoon, regarding the situation:

“Over the last few days, our Spanish Fort High School athletic program has been dealing with some very unfortunate news. The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has determined both the boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams are ineligible to compete in the State playoffs. Upon learning of this decision from AHSAA yesterday regarding the boys’ varsity team, I spoke with AHSAA to make an appeal regarding AHSAA’s decision. My letter to AHSAA yesterday stating that we would honor AHSAA’s finding and decision followed that conversation. After receiving information about the girls’ varsity soccer team, I again called AHSAA, to make an appeal that they reverse the decision. Unfortunately, AHSAA’s decision is final.

“AHSAA is the governing body by which all middle school and high school programs in Alabama are regulated. In this particular instance, the decision regarding eligibility comes down to a family with players on both the girls’ and boys’ teams who relocated here from another state. Under AHSAA rules, the entire family must have moved at the same time from an out-of-state location to an in-state location. Because the family did not all move at the same time, AHSAA has determined that all children in that family are ineligible for varsity competition. Since those children competed in the regular season, it now renders each of those games a forfeit under AHSAA rules.

“We were aware of the move from out of state and engaged AHSAA earlier in the season to inquire about this specific concern. We were told by AHSAA that the male student was eligible to participate. At some point in the season, a complaint came to AHSAA from a third party and upon further investigation, AHSAA found additional information which they felt made all children in the family ineligible. After informing us of such determination, it was made clear that all games would be forfeited and the system would face significant fines should we refuse to comply with their decisions.

“This is a very unfortunate situation. My heart hurts for the dozens of families and children who have competed and participated in the season, fully expecting to be part of the state championship process. I have made my feelings known to the administration of AHSAA in asking them to consider our situation under appeal. They feel very confident in the position they have taken and are unable to reconsider under their current rules.”

On Tuesday, when news first surfaced publicly concerning the boys’ team, the parent of the male student through an attorney sought a temporary restraining order. Baldwin County Circuit Judge Scott P. Taylor ruled in favor of Spanish Fort, issuing the restraining order which would have allowed the team to play. But later Tyler sent an email to Briggs stating Spanish Fort would not participate. On Wednesday, the girls’ team was informed it too would not be allowed to take part in the postseason and all games in which the ineligible players had participated would result in forfeit losses.

Originally, the Spanish Fort boy’s team, which won the area championship, was set to host St. Paul’s in a first-round match. As it stands now, Robertsdale, the area runner-up, moves to the top seeding and will entertain St. Paul’s in the first round. The girls’ teams, set to play at St. Paul’s on Tuesday is now out as well. That led to Gulf Shores now traveling to St. Paul’s for a first-round match.

Contacted by text, Spanish Fort athletics director Chase Smith said he had no comment concerning the matter. A meeting of Spanish Fort parents was reportedly scheduled to be held Wednesday night.