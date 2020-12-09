The season no one knew would be played, much less completed — one that featured a slow start but a strong finish and a roller coaster ride only nature could produce — ended with disappointment. At least that’s the way it felt in the moment, the way it will likely feel for some time.

So when Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon and players Christian Burkhalter and Johnny Morris III were asked to describe their feelings following a 23-13 loss to Pinson Valley in last Friday night’s AHSAA Class 6A state championship game at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, it was difficult to recall the roadblocks that had been cleared to reach the title game.

A loss has a way of creating temporary amnesia of the wins produced along the way.

“I’m really proud of our guys for battling all year long and overcoming all the adversity they have had to go through from the pandemic and our season being interrupted with two hurricanes. And our kids just had to battle,” Blackmon said. “They had to go through our tough region and play teams twice in our region [to reach the championship game].

“There is a lot of positives, a lot of good. We’re blessed to have great kids and a great community. I’m proud of our kids. This one game didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I’m ultra-proud of our kids and our program and how hard they fought all year.”

It was a concession speech Blackmon had to make for the second straight year; Spanish Fort lost a heartbreaking 14-13 decision to Oxford in the state title game last season at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. This one may have stung a bit more, but this season had its own trials beyond the football field, beyond the wins and losses.

While the hurt was familiar to the previous season, perhaps the accomplishment was greater, even though it ended with a similar result.

“They mean a great deal to me,’’ Blackmon said when asked to talk about Burkhalter and Morris. “They are like my sons. I hurt for them just like they are hurting right now. Every loss hurts.”

The Toros’ head coach said he regretted the result mainly because it failed to put a bow on an unpredictable season, one that he will always remember.

“They are special kids and they compete at a high level, just like all of our kids. They compete, compete, compete and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Blackmon said. “I’m very fortunate that I get to be their coach. You coach them every day and hopefully, you get to have an impact on their lives. They are going to be great men, great husbands and great fathers one day, and that’s the most important thing.”

Spanish Fort, which finished with an 11-4 record, trailed 10-0 in the first quarter only to take a 13-10 halftime lead. The Toros maintained that lead through a scoreless third period, but Pinson Valley, which won state titles in 2017 and 2018, scored two fourth-period touchdowns for the victory and a third crown in a four-year span.

“I think it’s a testament to our team’s character, to their resilience,” Blackmon said of his team’s return to the championship game this season. “Hurricane Sally came through, and personally, it blew two big ole trees down at my house. I woke up the next morning and there’s six or seven of my players with chainsaws trying to help me get the trees down. The next day we loaded up teammates and we went down to Orange Beach to try and help folks there and we put football on the backburner there for a while, those two weeks.

“Then we ended up having to reschedule a game and play on a Saturday. There were a lot of adjustments we had to make. We just kept telling our kids all year long let’s be thankful that we do get to play; in this time and what we have going on, let’s take every opportunity we have to go play and let’s have fun and go play our hearts out every Friday night.”

They did that against Pinson Valley, but the scoreboard was against them.

Brendon Byrd produced touchdown runs of three yards and one yard in the second quarter, lifting the Toros to a 13-10 halftime lead. A 52-yard pass play from Zach Pyron to Ga’Quincy McKinstry put Pinson Valley in front 17-13. The Indians padded the lead with a 12-yard TD pass with 2:44 left to play. The point-after kick was blocked.

Of all the Class 6A teams in the state, Spanish Fort has finished the past two seasons as one of the two best. It’s quite an accomplishment, even though, immediately after the game, it didn’t feel like a moment that should be celebrated.

“It’s not necessarily something that we’re leaving behind, it’s the coaches that are in place at Spanish Fort; it’s a winning mentality,” Burkhalter said when asked to comment on the legacy this year’s team leaves behind. “We all play hard and we love the game, and we love each other. I’m very proud of my boys, on offense and defense.”

Morris added, “I think we’ve always been surrounded by good coaches, good teammates, so I think it carries on because we know what happened before us and how we’ve been winning [in the past] … It was pretty much a brotherhood with all of our teammates.”

Noting the players with him at the postgame press conference, Blackmon said he looked forward to watching Burkhalter play at the next level and he pointed out how Morris had overcome injuries to return to the team and help them advance through the playoffs.

And he spoke of his team.

“I’ve got 82 more kids in that locker room that I could say the same things about, and I truly love all my players, and I hope they know that I’ll always be there for them if they need me, and I hurt just like they hurt,” Blackmon said.