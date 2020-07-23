SUBMITTED — Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan announced today he will seek re-election in the municipal elections set for Aug. 25.

McMillan was first elected to the City Council in 2004 and as mayor in 2012. During his time as mayor, the city has maintained a balanced budget for eight years and secured funding for numerous infrastructure improvements and projects including the widening of U.S. Highway 31 and the addition of sidewalks. The city has also moved forward with the renovation of Civitan Park at Spanish Fort Elementary School, Spanish Fort Kids Park, the Recycling Center, and the revitalization of Joe’s Branch tributary under his leadership.

During his term, the City of Spanish Fort has also opened a Community Center, Public Library and Senior Activity Center, and developed the Causeway Master Plan.

McMillan said he is proud of many of the accomplishments he has achieved as mayor, including securing $2.5 million in funding for the Causeway Park and acquiring land for new Fire Stations One and Three.

“Whether it’s recreational opportunities for our families or ways to keep our citizens safe, I have tried to help keep the City of Spanish Fort moving toward the future,” McMillan said. “There is still more to be done, and I ask the people of Spanish Fort to allow me to serve them for four more years.”

McMillan’s future goals for the city include a merging of the Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Rescue Department into a city department, continued sidewalk construction on Highway 225 and Jimmy Faulkner Boulevard, continued development of the US 31 corridor plan and acquiring land for waterfront access and a family friendly park.

McMillan currently serves on the boards of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, Spanish Fort Veterans Cemetery, Prodisee Pantry, Westminster Village and Spanish Fort Education Enrichment Foundation (SFEEF). He’s a member of the D’Olive Watershed Advisory Committee, Baldwin County Republican Executive Committee and Baldwin County Mayors Association.

In addition, McMillan has served as past chairman of the Spanish Fort Cooperative Improvement District, vice chairman of the Spanish Fort Planning Commission, vice chairman of the North Baldwin United Way, member of the Industrial Development Board (Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Escambia Counties) and the Spanish Fort Fire Department.

McMillan is also the owner of McMillan Sales. He and his wife, Patricia, have been married for 35 years and have two daughters. They are members of Christ the King Church.