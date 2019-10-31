Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan’s mugshot appeared alongside other inmates booked today on the website of the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette. According to the inmate log, McMillan turned himself in on a misdemeanor harassment charge at 2:39 p.m., with a bond listed at $500.

According to information subsequently provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 21, the BCSO took a report where a female complainant alleged she was “slapped in the face” by McMillan on or about Oct. 01. The report was forwarded to the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division. An investigation was done in the case to include interviews and gathering of surveillance video.

Today, a probable cause warrant card was issued to the victim in the case. The victim signed a warrant for arrest of McMillan for harassment 3rd degree. McMillan’s attorney was notified of the active warrant for his arrest and McMillan turned himself in on the outstanding warrant.

No hearing has yet been scheduled on the charge, but McMillan is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

