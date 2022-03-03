Chase Smith, who has spent the past three years as head football coach and athletics director at Orange Beach, was named the new head football coach and athletics director at Spanish Fort on Thursday. Smith’s hiring was officially approved by the Baldwin County Board of Education Thursday afternoon.

Smith takes over for Ben Blackmon, who accepted the job as head football coach at Enterprise a few weeks ago.

Smith becomes just the fifth head coach in the young program’s history, starting with Barry Gibson (2006), Bryant Vincent (2007-10), Mark Freeman (2011-14) and Blackmon (2015-21).

Spanish Fort posted a 10-2 record last season and was 77-19 under Blackmon, who directed the team to a 15-0 record and the Class 6A state championship in 2015, his first season. The Toros were 20-6 in playoff games under Blackmon and 49-5 against regional opponents.

This is not Smith’s first venture to Spanish Fort. He was an assistant coach on the Toros’ staff from 2008-11. During that time the team won the 2010 state championship. Smith served as offensive coordinator in his final season as an assistant as Spanish Fort.

Smith arrives back at Spanish Fort after two football seasons beginning the Orange Beach program. The Makos were 3-6 in their first-ever season of 2020 and last year jumped to a 9-2 record that included making the Class 2A playoffs. It gave Smith a 12-8 overall record at the school. He had served as head coach and athletics director at Robertsdale for one year (2018), the team posting a 2-8 record in his lone year in that role.

He began his high school coaching career at Spain Park (2005), which led to a stint at Greenville (2006-07) before he headed to Spanish Fort. Smith left high school coaching to join Joey Jones’ South Alabama staff in 2012, coaching the offensive line and tight ends. He remained with the Jaguars through the 2017 season. He arrived as head coach and AD at Robertsdale in 2018.

Spanish Fort has just 16 previous seasons of football but during that time the school has won state championships in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015, finished as state runner-up in 2019 and 2020 and reached the state semifinals in 2009.

Smith is a native of Birmingham. He attended Shades Valley High School and played college football at Jacksonville State. He is married to Vanessa Smith and they have two children.