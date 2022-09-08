The City of Spanish Fort is poised to transform 144 undeveloped acres of shoreline property into a family-friendly park, Mayor Mike McMillan told the City Council in its meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 6.

Using $8.5 million provided by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA), the City purchased the property, called Cypress Point, which McMillan described as “waterfront property, pristine property, unimproved property [that] we have an opportunity to do something with” off Highway 225.

The plan is to develop the space with picnic grounds, walking trails, kayaking, fishing piers and other activities so “the public will have access to the water in our City, and that’s a beautiful thing,” McMillan said.

“The City is looking forward to preserving [it],” he continued, noting there will be a series of public meetings to determine the project’s future. “I commend the council for moving forward with [it]. It’s an achievement this council can be very proud of that will be there for a number of years.”

The council also approved an ordinance establishing rules for food trucks to operate in the city, which will return to the Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 12 for further recommendations before returning to the City Council for a final vote on Monday, Sept. 19.

Fees to issue a business license in Spanish Fort will increase from $112 to $114, thanks to an ordinance each councilor voted to approve. The State allows such increases every five years.

A public hearing will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 for comments on the city’s general operations budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. McMillan said he is very proud of the work the council put into the budget, which includes roughly $2 million for drainage improvement projects, along with increased funding for education, the fire department and the police department.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 in the Spanish Fort Community Center at 6 p.m.