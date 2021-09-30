It doesn’t matter the circumstances, anytime Saraland and Spanish Fort meet on the football field, it’s usually going to be a good, competitive game. And sometimes the winner ends up with a ticket to the state championship game.

The two teams meet for the 11th time Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Toros’ home field with first place in the Class 6A, Region 1 standings at stake. Spanish Fort enters the game ranked No. 1 in 6A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, carrying a 5-0 overall record and 3-0 region mark. The Spartans will arrive in Spanish Fort with a 4-2 overall record and equal 3-0 region record, having won four straight games after starting the year 0-2.

Spanish Fort owns an 8-2 advantage in the all-time series and won both games between the two teams last year — 24-21 in the regular season and 13-7 in the 6A state semifinals. That marked the third time the teams have met for a spot in the state championship game. In 2013, Spanish Fort beat the Spartans 24-14 in the state semifinals, while in 2014 Saraland bested the Toros 14-10 in the state semifinal matchup between the two teams.

Friday night, one of the two teams will take sole possession of the 6A, Region 1 lead heading down the stretch of the regular season.

“I always look forward to these games,” Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon said. “Saraland-Spanish Fort has always been a tough game.”

Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said there’s usually a lot on the line when the two teams meet.

“The first thing, we’ve gotten to know those guys over the years pretty well and they’ve gotten to know us,” he said. “There’s not a lot of secrets out there. It’s going to come down to players making plays and being able to execute.”

Certainly, Spanish Fort has done well in terms of executing so far this season. The Toros have outscored their opponents 170-52 through their first five games. The Spartans lost 28-14 at Class 7A Theodore in the first game of the year and followed that with a 41-0 loss at Hewitt-Trussville. But they have rallied with wins over McGill-Toolen, Baldwin County, Blount and Davidson.

“I think we’ve improved tremendously from our first game against Theodore to where we are right now,” Kelly said. “Our kids are starting to play with some confidence. We have some young guys who now have six games under their belts and six games of experience and trials that they’ve learned lessons from and six games of successes and seeing what they’ve done well. Now they’re just kind of settling in and playing.

“When you play a team as talented as Spanish Fort you have to play well and execute and not make silly turnovers. Our team has been trending upward, without a doubt. But we’ve got to win that battle in trenches on both sides (of the ball) and make that play when our number is called.”

Blackmon said he has noticed the improvement Saraland has made and he noted his team must execute well and play within itself against the Spartans in order to come away from the game with a win.

“I see that they are a real athletic team, really strong up front on the offensive and defensive lines,” Blackmon said. “They have good skill position players. We have to maintain drives and finish drives and we can’t turn the ball over and we can’t give up big plays. They have really good wide receivers and running backs and we can’t give up big plays to those guys.

“I feel good about where we’re at. I feel we’re getting better each week. We’re getting to the meat of our schedule here, but I feel good about that team.”

Kelly said he feels the Spartans played their best game of the year in last week’s win over Davidson, but added they must continue to improve and produce when called upon when they face the Toros.