Spanish Fort’s Johnny Morris III Scoring a TD

Photo | Mike Kittrell

Whether they are region opponents or non-region foes, high school football fans can usually count on a competitive, spirited game when Spanish Fort and St. Paul’s meet. That takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Saints’ home field.

As such, the matchup is selected as Lagniappe’s Game of the Week.

There’s plenty of history with the two programs. St. Paul’s holds an 8-5 edge in the all-time series and has won the past two meetings — 17-14 last season and 35-30 in 2019. Spanish Fort won the two previous matchups, taking a 22-0 decision in 2018 and a 29-6 win in 2013. The teams spent a couple of seasons as regional opponents in 2018-19 in Class 6A and also spent some time in the same region in Class 5A prior to that.

In 2012, Spanish Fort defeated the Saints 24-10 in the Class 5A state semifinals to earn a spot in the state title game. St. Paul’s had defeated the Toros 31-21 in the regular season. In 2010, the Toros took a 21-12 victory over the Saints in the second round of the 5A state playoffs; St. Paul’s had won the regular-season matchup 31-17. Spanish Fort would go on to win the 5A state title that year and the only blemish on its 14-1 record was the regular-season loss to St. Paul’s.

“It goes back to when we were in the same region those years together, when we had to beat them in the playoffs and they had to beat us,” St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask said of the rivalry. “They were our biggest rival in the region at that time. Then it continued in the 6A region the last couple of years and then last year being a non-region game it was still a big rivalry game. There’s a history there between the two schools.”

Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon said, “It’s a non-region game but it’s a good game and you want to win every one. It’s important. All games are important.”

The Toros opened the season last Thursday night with a 21-10 victory over Class 7A Fairhope on the Toros’ home field. St. Paul’s traveled to McAdory near Birmingham last Friday and returned home with a 21-7 loss.

“They’re just solid,” Mask said of Spanish Fort. “They are probably going to end up being ranked No. 1 in 6A this week and probably rightfully so. They deserve it. I think this is one of (Blackmon’s) better teams that I’ve seen early. There are just not a lot of weaknesses there. They’ve got experience at quarterback and a lot of good skill people back on offense and you can see that. Then they’ve got two D1 (Division 1 recruiting prospects) in the secondary on defense, so they’re really good.”

Blackmon said he expects St. Paul’s to come out this week with something to prove and he expects the Saints to play much better than a week ago.

“They are going to play hard,” he said. “Their kids are going to get after it. They are going to correct their mistakes (from opening-week loss), and they are going to be a better St. Paul’s team in Week 2 than they were in Week 1. That’s the growth they are going to make and we know that. We have to play well.”

Mask said he expects to see improvements from his rival coach’s team as well.

“I just want to see us compete,” Mask said. “We knew going into the year — every year you have to replace players, that’s nothing new — but with the schedule that we have, playing two 6As early, one of them on the road in Birmingham, it was going to be a challenge. Obviously playing Spanish Fort is going to be a challenge. But we scheduled that way for a reason. We want to be at a place where we’re better than we were last Friday.”

Blackmon said he wants to see improvement from his team as well.

“I was happy with the energy and effort (against Fairhope), but I didn’t think we executed at a high level,” he said. “So we’re still working through that.”