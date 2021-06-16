Customers of Spanish Fort Water System (SFWS) already pay some of the highest rates in the state, but soon those rates are likely to increase. Last year, the five-member board of SFWS approved a five-year proposal to raise rates from $7.04 per thousand gallons to $9.89 per thousand gallons, but each annual increase also requires approval of the five-member board, and the increases were delayed to accommodate the economic downturn due to COVID-19.

When the increases were reconsidered at the monthly board meeting June 8, dozens of residents showed up in opposition, although the resolution was held over until July. Board members and other representatives of the water board, who declined to answer questions from customers or the press, said their hands are tied by a 40-year contract signed between SFWS and the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) in 2011.

According to a lawsuit filed by SFWS in 2018, the two parties initially began discussions about MAWSS providing a supplemental water source in the late 1990s. SFWA was projecting significant customer growth and required a supplemental water source to add capacity to serve the anticipated growth. MAWSS wanted to profit from servicing a high-volume customer and wanted to expand its market to serve water customers in the high-growth areas of Baldwin County through SFWS.

To do so, MAWSS would need to build a new line along the Causeway and a pump station at the base of the hill on Highway 31. It asked SFWS to pay 75 percent of the costs associated with connection, by way of a monthly “availability fee,” in addition to the cost it would pay for water.

During the negotiations, SFWS became concerned it would be financially unable to pay the availability fee, but they reached a preliminary agreement. In December 2000, they also reached an agreement on principle for the sale of treated water.

In July 2001, when the costs were more definite, the parties signed an agreement setting a 10-year term of service with two, 10-year extensions. It also established a minimum amount of water to be purchased, the price of the water, and stated SFWS owed $1.3 on the improvements, $400,000 in one lump sum after completion and the remaining $900,000 in an “availability fee.” Ultimately, both parties agreed.

Each year thereafter, according to the complaint, SFWS’s customer base continued to grow. In 2008, MAWSS decided to increase its capacity. They installed a larger pipe and revised the agreement with SFWS. Thereafter, SFWS was charged $1.28 per thousand gallons, for a minimum of 600,000 gallons per day.

In 2010, the Alabama Department of Public Transportation (ALDOT) notified utilities including SFWS of the planned Highway 31 widening project, which would require them to move their water lines.

“MAWSS urged SFWS to use the event as an opportunity to make large capital improvements to its system,” the complaint states. “Specifically, MAWSS encouraged SFWS to replace the relocated lines with larger lines to increase water flow capacity and to purchase and install a second booster station at the foot of the hill on Highway 31 all so as to facilitate the provision, by MAWSS, of water to other customers in Baldwin County through SFWS.”

Following MAWSS’s advice, SFWS also agreed to a 40-year term and purchased a $550,000 “Cadillac” booster station rather than a $150,000 booster station which would have been sufficient. To fund it, SFWS obtained a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan, which required a 40-year water purchase agreement with MAWSS.

In May 2011, they replaced the 2008 agreement with the USDA water purchase contract, which, unlike previous agreements, “contained limitations on the ability of [the] purchaser to raise its rates during the 40-year term.”

According to one key paragraph, MAWSS could only modify rates “based on a demonstrable increase or decrease in the costs of performance hereunder, but such costs shall not include increased capitalization of the seller’s system.”

Yet, just a few months later, MAWSS notified SFWS it was increasing its rate annually from $1.29 per thousand gallons in 2012 to $1.56 per thousand gallons in 2016. Then came a series of line failures on MAWSS’s main supply pipe along the Causeway, which ultimately cost MAWSS several million dollars to repair. Afterward, MAWSS raised SFWS’s rates again to $3.75 per thousand gallons in 2017, $4.13 in 2018 and $4.54 in 2019.

For its part, SFWS refused to pay the increases and filed the lawsuit. But in December, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks issued an adverse order against SFWS, refusing to allow them to require the court to add USDA as a plaintiff. According to those familiar with the lawsuit, SFWS may be ordered to pay a hefty past-due amount to MAWSS, while also increasing its rates.

SFWS attorney Shawn Alves said he believes USDA is an “indispensable party” to the lawsuit, but Brooks’s decision was a minor setback and discovery in the case is ongoing.

“If the parties can work out agreements amicable to the other side I would think we would settle, but if they can’t we’ll have to go to trial,” he said.

Alves said the lawsuit was not an attempt to “leave MAWSS” or to break the terms of the contract, but rather it was an attempt to force MAWSS to comply with those terms. In various court filings, it has been suggested SFWS cannot absorb the rate hike, and costs associated with the MAWSS contract may cause the smaller utility to declare bankruptcy. Alves said that threat wasn’t imminent, “but if MAWSS is able to unreasonably impose rate increases to the point a customer can’t pay, I guess that customer would have no choice but to file bankruptcy.”

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan noted the water system is not a part of the city government, but he’s recently been attending board meetings to help build a bridge between the two entities and improve communication with customers.

“I wouldn’t say the city is trying to get in the business of the water board, but certainly we’re concerned for the constituents about the water supply in the city and the price of water,” he said.

According to a price comparison provided by MAWSS, customers of SFWS currently pay an average of $52.87 for 5,000 gallons of water. That’s 182 percent more than MAWSS customers, who pay $18.70, 148 percent more than Fairhope customers ($21.30) and 112 percent more than Daphne customers ($24.89). With the $54.50 sewer charge imposed by Baldwin County Sewer Service, customers in Spanish Fort regularly pay more than $100 per month for water and sewer, while average bills in Mobile are closer to $60, according to the comparison.

McMillan said the water system has sought other water sources in recent years, including drilling its own wells, but those wells have not been very productive. More recently, McMillan said, he has begun a conversation with county officials about building a public water reservoir in Baldwin County, similar to MAWSS’s Big Creek Lake in Mobile County.

“Spanish Fort is not the only city in the county needing a good supply of water,” he said. “We’re looking at all options and trying to determine the best route to go, but water is an essential element we all have to have and we have to figure out a way to make this happen.”

McMillan acknowledged the price of land may be an obstacle and admitted water rates likely won’t decrease even with new sources of water. Meanwhile, he said economic development in Spanish Fort has not been hindered by the high prices.

“Not one developer has ever mentioned that to me,” he said.

SFWS is incorporated as a nonprofit organization, and 2019 tax documents indicated roughly $2.2 million in annual revenue and slightly more in expenses. It reported assets of $13.4 million against liabilities of $7 million, primarily mortgages and notes payable to third parties.

At last week’s meeting, some customers complained about an $800,000 mortgage the board recently approved to construct a new office building, but McMillan said it was a wise financial decision.

“They were paying rent somewhere else and the ultimate purpose is to reduce your overall expenses,” he said.