A Spanish Fort woman was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today for participating in a

conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in the Bay Minette and

Daphne areas of Baldwin County. Brittany Chitara Jackson, 34, pled guilty to the charges in June of 2019.

United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced

According to a news release from the office of United States Attorney Sean P. Costello, the documents filed in connection with his guilty plea indicate Jackson and her co-

defendants sold cocaine and crack cocaine from Jackson’s residence on Highway 31 near Bay Minette. Confidential informants made undercover purchases of drugs from that location. Search warrants were executed at Jackson’s residence and other locations identified during the

investigation when Jackson and the others were arrested.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 54 months’

imprisonment to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. Jackson was also ordered

to pay $100 in mandatory special assessments. No fine was imposed. The judge further entered

a forfeiture order as to a firearm used in the commission of the crime which was possessed by

one or more of the co-defendants in the case.

The case was investigated by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County

Drug Task Force, the Safe Streets Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was

prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria

Bedwell.