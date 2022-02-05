There was a hint or two dropped, but nothing in stone. Trae Barry was told — or maybe it was suggested — he should stay close to his phone. He did.

Late Wednesday night, his phone rang and he was offered a roster spot on the National team in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He accepted right away and, training in Mobile at QB Country, he could join the team right away, which he did.

Barry, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end, played this past season at Boston College. His previous college experience, from 2017-20, was at Jacksonville State. His addition to the game increased the number of local players in the game to five, as Barry, a native of Summerdale, played his prep career at Spanish Fort. The other four — South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen), Auburn’s Roger McCreary (Williamson), LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. (Murphy) and Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. (Saraland) — will all be members of the American team.

That’s fine, Barry said, he’s just happy to have the chance to take part in the Senior Bowl, regardless of the team and no matter the time he joined his team.

He’ll join all the other players for today’s (Saturday, Feb. 5) game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium for the 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

“I got the call about 10:45 (Wednesday night). My first initial reaction was just excitement. I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Barry said of the phone call inviting him to join the game. “I kind of had some idea (he would be invited), just to be around and hoping for a phone call, but there were no guarantees.”

Based on his late arrival, Barry took part in just one full practice with the team, that coming Thursday at the Jaguar Training Center, South Alabama’s covered practice facility. He did take part in the NFLPA game practices, which he said helped.

“That was a good opportunity, kind of a warm-up to everything that’s going on here,” he said. “I just think it was great in preparing me for what’s going on here.”

He said his Senior Bowl practice day was a good one. “Coach threw me in in a good situation. I’d say it went as good as it possibly could have been,” he added.

“It was neat getting to see everybody from different places and ask them where they were from. A lot of guys, it’s their first time in the south. It’s just great the comradery and fellowship. … It means a lot (to be invited), growing up and coming to these games, being in the stands and looking up to the players who were in the games. It means a lot to me to be where I am today. The best players in the country are all here in this game. I believe I’m prepared and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

Barry had a standout career at Jacksonville State after a solid prep career at Spanish Fort where he played quarterback, tight end and wide receiver. At JSU he was a Freshman All-America pick, a Sophomore All-America pick, as well as an All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team selection twice. He played just five games in 2019 at JSU because of a season-ending injury. After the 2020 season with the Gamecocks he transferred to Boston College for his final year of eligibility.

This past season at BC, Barry caught 21 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns. He is also known for his strength as a blocker. At the Senior Bowl he joins a tight end group that is deep in talent, according the executive director Jim Nagy.

“I think it really prepared me a lot, not just offensive-minded but learning a different offense, which is kind of like what we’re running here,” Barry said of the switch from JSU to BC. “But also the key was going from a FCS to a FBS. It’s not a huge jump but there’s a little more athletic ability and a little more depth.”

Asked what he brings to the Senior Bowl, other than his good size, Barry said, “I bring being a great teammate and being a leader and encouraging guys and picking guys up and always thinking about the next play, not letting anybody get down, not only on the field but off the field.”

He said he’s disappointed not to be able to play on the same team as the other Mobile-area players, but he’s happy they are here as well. He said he played Little League baseball growing up with Tolbert and has been working out at QB Country with Jones is recent weeks.

“It would have been really exciting to be out there with them and share the moment with them,” he said.

Asked what it says to have five Mobile-area players in this year’s Senior Bowl, Barry said, “It’s awesome. High school football around here, all around the south really, they really dominate. I’m really proud to say that I played ball in this area.”