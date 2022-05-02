With less than 30 days before the primary elections, an anonymous mass text message sent to Mobile County residents late last week has flared up an otherwise peaceful race for Mobile County District Attorney.

Residents began receiving a political robo text Friday afternoon which said, “Mobile chief DA Keith Blackwood just gave Ladd mass shooter only 2 years in prison after 9 people shot! Vote him out!” and linked to a local news article about the situation.

Blackwood is a Republican candidate for DA and the current chief assistant to the county’s prosecutor. The text referenced a guilty plea approved last Thursday with DeAngelo Parnell who was charged with nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the 2019 shooting at a Williamson-LeFlore football game. He was 17 at the time.

The deal struck with the Mobile County DA sentenced Parnell to a 20-year split sentence with five years in state custody and three years on probation. Parnell has been held in pretrial custody for about three years, which will count toward his five years in prison. Prosecutors say they were “forced” to take the deal as victims refused to cooperate and some even sided with Parnell.

Both rival candidates — Republican Buzz Jordan and Democratic Moshae Donald — denied commissioning the text. The primary election between Jordan and Blackwood will be held May 24.

Blackwood spoke with Lagniappe shortly after the text went out, calling it a “political hit job.” He later issued a press release saying Jordan or Jordan’s supporters were responsible for the text.

“Hiding behind an anonymous text message or robocall is cowardly. I will be more than happy to address anyone’s real questions or concerns personally,” Blackwood said. “Sadly, my opponent or his supporters have resorted to attacks via unsolicited text messages and robocalls to misinform the public and smear my commitment to prosecuting crime. I am not surprised.”

Blackwood also criticized Jordan for his work as a criminal defense lawyer, saying Jordan has made a living defending violent and dangerous criminals. It should be noted Jordan worked for the district attorney’s office himself for 10 years, according to his campaign announcement in February.

Blackwood said he is unhappy about Parnell’s sentence, but the alternative would have been for him to have walked free.

“My opponent fully understands this, because he has been defending criminals like Parnell for so many years,” Blackwood said.

Jordan fired back in his own press release Monday morning, doubling down on his denial of being involved in the text message and calling the accusations “silly” and “offensive.”

He said he’s made a point to never mention Blackwood by name or personally attack him.

“My campaign did not generate, authorize or endorse any text to be sent out,” Jordan said. “I don’t need to conduct ‘political hit jobs’. If my campaign has anything to say about my opponent, I will put my name on it, and he will know it came from me.

Jordan accused Blackwood of either allowing or instructing a Mobile County DA employee to make “inflammatory and inaccurate statements of a political nature on social media.” He said the employee’s post was made during office hours Friday.

“That employee will receive a cease-and-desist letter from my attorney, demanding a retraction of her defamatory accusations, an apology for the same and immediate removal of her social media post. We would also request that the District Attorney consider disciplinary action on the part of that employee,” Jordan said.

Jordan defended his work as a defense attorney saying presumed innocence is a Constitutional right. He said his work enhances his qualification for DA rather than hurts it.

There is no paper trail at this time connecting the political text with a candidate.

According to campaign finance expense reports, Jordan hired Pensacola Black Flag Communications in March for $5,004. Black Flag Communications Director Scott Rye said his firm doesn’t utilize mass text messages.

Democrat candidate Moshae Donald paid $114 on March 29 to EZ Text out of Santa Monica, California for mass communication texting. Donald told Lagniappe last week that expenditure was for her campaign launch on April 1.