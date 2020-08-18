Since 1985 speakers have been given five minutes to discuss items both on and absent from a Mobile CIty Council agenda during regular meetings. That long-standing tradition could be about to change.

The council’s rules committee, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, recommended giving only three minutes to speakers for both items that appear on and are absent from an agenda. In addition to the initial time limit, a speaker could be given an additional minute by request of a single council member and any additional time by vote of the entire body.

The committee had, at first, discussed myriad options, including limiting the subjects speakers could discuss on items not on the agenda, or limiting the amount of times a person could speak to the board, but settled in on limiting the amount of time speakers were given instead.

“I think if we cut them from five minutes to three minutes we’ll make some progress,”

Councilman Fred Richardson, a committee member, said. “I don’t think limiting the number of times would work as well.”

Councilman John Williams, who serves as committee chairman, was also interested in limiting the amount of time speakers and councilors could interact. While a rule is in place not allowing speakers to “debate” members, nothing prevents members from taking as long as they want to respond. Committee members agreed to make a rule limiting the amount of time a councilor could respond.

The committee also recommended rules to allow speakers to give 24 hours notice before a virtual meeting to discuss agenda items. The rules for non-agenda items would remain the same, with speakers being forced to contact the city clerk’s office before 2 p.m. on the Thursday before a regular Tuesday meeting.