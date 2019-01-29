Claims of mistreatment by city of Mobile public works employees appear to have merit, according to the results of an investigation into the trash department by Special Counsel Patrick Sims.

Sims interviewed a total of 35 current and former trash department employees about the treatment they received from a “supervisor II” later identified by Councilman C.J. Small as Jeff Deese.

Following those interviews, Sims said he concluded that a number of the complaints were valid. Employees who spoke to Sims complained of being treated like children and described a Deese as a “tyrant.”

Advertisements

“The complaints are … that before he was supervisor things were moving relatively smoothly,” Sims said. “It was a comfortable organization in which to work. When the new supervisor took over in 2015, the work became miserable.”

As an example, Sims said a supervisor was caught on tape last May 24 getting into a verbal altercation with a driver named Joe Williamson, whom Sims described as “soft spoken.” Williamson filed a related grievance with the department that was denied. An appeal to the Mobile County Personnel Board could not be granted, Sims said.

Sims told councilors supervisors have been known to write-up employees in the department for frivolous issues. In one instance, Sims said employees were written up for throwing a retirement party for a departing colleague.

In addition to the concerns over supervision, Sims said several employees didn’t trust the administration’s incentive program. Sims told councilors employees felt like it was a “trick.”

“They see it as a way to hold out a lollipop,” Sims said. “They see it as a trick to cheat them out of money.”

Employees feel like the incentive levels are unattainable and they will “never qualify for it,” Sims said. However, he added that he didn’t investigate the incentive plan and can’t comment on its merits.

Also at issue for employees of the department is an alleged inability to advance. Workers in the department can only move up one classification, Sims said.

“One very important thing that hit me immediately is that pay is in a very tight range,” he said.

The report, which Sims presented to a special committee of the Mobile City Council on this afternoon, has resulted in at least one employee advocate to ask for the removal of both Deese and Interim Public Works Director John Peavy.

Wesley Young, president of the city’s public workers’ advocacy group, told a gaggle of reporters both Deas and Peavy should be removed from their positions in light of the report.

“I hope [Mayor Sandy Stimpson] looks at the report for what it is,” Young said. “I hope the employees get a raise and I hope he puts the incentive pay plan in the gutter.”

Meanwhile, Sims said he found no evidence of racial bias, despite Deese being white and the vast majority of employees being black. Most of the employees he interviewed did not think the mistreatment was based upon race or ethnicity.

The report also uncovered a possible administration plan to privatize the trash department, Small said.

Included in the report was a letter from Peavy to Stimpson mentioning privatization. Small read aloud an excerpt from the letter during the meeting. Sims told Small that when asked about the letter, Peavy said his thoughts on privatization had changed and he no longer thought it was cost effective.

Councilors pointed to the decrease in the number of employees in the department over the last several years as further proof the administration was plotting to privatize the service. In 2012, 50 employees worked in the department. That number decreased to 40 in 2015 and further dropped to 28 last year, Small pointed out. The District 3 representative also pointed to the decrease as a possible reason trash pickup slowed over the summer.

Attempts to reach Deese and Peavy after the meeting were unsuccessful. In the report, Deese denies the allegations. In a statement following the meeting, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne denied there were any plans to privatize the department.

“While the administration is always seeking creative solutions to improve services, there are no plans at this time to privatize the trash department,” she wrote.

This is a slight departure from administration comments this summer where “all options are on the table.” As for the other aspects of the report, Byrne wrote the administration would “need to review the report.”

However, she confirmed that before the report’s release, “the administration began implementing additional training for supervisors in the public works department.”

Asked about any suggestions he had to fix the issues within the department, Sims told councilors that management training for supervisors might be a good idea. He also suggested giving employees a better explanation of the incentive program.