BY JASON JOHNSON AND GABRIEL TYNES

The same week he reportedly settled his lawsuit against former Gov. Robert Bentley over wrongful termination and announced his resignation as police chief from the Selma Police Department, former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Spencer Collier was arrested in Daphne this morning for filing a false report.

Mobile County officials claim he was involved in a call to Irvington yesterday as well.

Sgt. Jason Vannoy of the Daphne Police Department said the incident is domestic in nature and he could not provide further detail at this time, but the charge stems from a fraudulent use of a credit card complaint that was made last night at a local hotel. The Daphne Police Department determined the report was false and Collier turned himself in after being contacted by phone.

He was booked and has since bonded out of the Daphne City Jail with a court date set July 30.

After this report was initially published, Collier issued statements claiming he filed the report after his son, “a recovering addict and multiple felon,” he told al.com, used the credit card without his permission.

“I have no doubt that I will be exonerated – but the entire episode is embarrassing,” Collier told WKRG in Mobile.

According to state court records, yesterday his wife Melissa filed a protection from abuse order against him. Listing an address in Fairhope and noting they have been married since 1991, Melissa complained Spencer “threatened physical violence” on June 12. Further, she claims he “is in an unstable state of mind” and “is having problems with depression and anxiety and is under extreme pressure.”

The order also seeks protections for their two children, ages 17 and 12, and requests that Collier surrender his firearms, undergo a mental evaluation and be prevented from encumbering a joint bank account.

Meanwhile, Capt. Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports that Collier was involved in another domestic disturbance at his father-in-law’s home on Padgett Switch Road in Irvington on Thursday around 6:45 p.m.

According to Burch, Collier arrived “unwelcomed” at the residence Thursday evening and was told to leave. By the time deputies arrived on the scene, Collier had left, but because the homeowners expressed concerns for their safety, Burch said “a close patrol” was being kept on the residence.

Back in Baldwin County, Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead also confirmed officers were called to the Collier residence June 10 for a “child custody issue.” No other information was provided.

Collier is a native of Mobile County, where he formerly served as a state representative before being tapped to head ALEA by Bentley, whom he used to maintain a close friendship with.

Lagniappe will update this story as it develops.