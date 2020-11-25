The sperm whale stranded for days in Mobile Bay has been euthanized, according to Dauphin Island Sea Lab marine scientist Ruth Carmichael, PhD.

Euthanasia by administering medication was deemed the best option after it was determined the animal could no longer swim or live in the wild. In a virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Carmichael said the procedure went “extremely smoothly” and over the course of the next several days the staff of scientists will be working to determine if the whale was sick and hopefully gather clues as to why it stranded in Mobile Bay.

“We want to do our best to determine a cause of death,” Carmichael said. “It’s interesting to us and those along the Gulf Coast to determine what happened because whatever affected it might affect other species.”

The whale will be transported to a “secure private property,” Carmichael said, where the necropsy will be performed because the team wants enough space to perform the procedure on the 36-foot-long, 30,000-pound animal.

Scientists don’t have enough information yet to determine the sex of the animal, Carmicheal said. They do believe it’s either a fully grown adult female or a young male, she said.

“We’ll know soon, I hope, whether it’s male or female,” Carmichael said.

While there are roughly two sperm whale strandings in the Gulf of Mexico each year, this is the first record of one coming into Mobile Bay. Sperm whales are among the deepest divers of any whale species and are generally found in deep water across the globe.