After a quick rise as a Leinkauf favorite, Spiffy Fox Pizza and Pub is expanding its menu to include breakfast. The well-received 1455 Monroe Street destination that is known for more than just pizza (try their doughy samosas or fish and chips before settling on a Spicy Pie) is taking their menu a step further to include breakfast on the go on Fridays.

Leave a little earlier for work this Friday and stop in for a drive-thru biscuit breakfast 7-9 a.m. Cathead biscuits with your choice of fixings and a hot coffee will cost you $5, tax included. That’s right, just a cool Lincoln gets you your choice of egg, cheese, sausage or bacon. Add extra toppings or a side of hash browns for a George Washington and never get out of your vehicle.

If you can wait until 9 a.m., the restaurant now opens for brunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, dine-in or takeout. Think a full biscuit menu, a Brunch Burger, Coffee Cake French Toast, the Rosewater Waffle and other standards. Don’t forget to add a side of fried apples.

Brunch runs those three days until 4 p.m., when dinner service takes over. The new hours include dinner only Monday through Thursday, so take advantage of the new early menu when you can. Call 251-509-1311 for takeout.

Heroes Sports Bar adds new Macho Man Nachos

Upon returning from the shutdown, our friends at Heroes came back strong, but with a streamlined menu. Like many, a multi-page glossy booklet was whittled down to a disposable inkjet printout. Hey, whatever it takes to get these restaurants open again, am I right?

Though we still don’t have all of our favorites on every menu in the city, Heroes is easing back into an expansion with their new Macho Man Nachos. They taste as pretty as they look, and are sure to have you saying, “Ooooooohhhhh, yeah!” I only wish Miss Elizabeth were there to serve them to you.

Look for more menu updates and weekly specials certain to follow this addition. Perhaps we will see the return of red beans and rice with a side of collards? It’s that time of year. A genuine Penguin Sandwich would be nice, but personally, I’m jonesing for the Kahuna Tuna. Bring that back, will ya?

Bourbon by the Bay this Sunday

Did you know bourbon must be made from at least 51 percent corn? Did you know that bourbon does NOT have to come from Kentucky, though much of it does? Did you know bourbon is the official spirit of Fat Man Squeeze? Did you know the night I met my wife, she shared her straight bourbon with me and now we even put it in our pancakes? Follow me to Bourbon by the Bay for more fun facts.

It’s the event that suits me to a T. This is your last warning not to miss tasting more bourbon than you can handle, gourmet bites, live music, silent auctions and potential parking lot fights this Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2-6 p.m. at Cotton Warehouse Float Barn (916 Conti St.).

Tickets are going fast, so visit bourbonbythebay.com for yours now. Behave yourself or get that Uber. For God’s sake, don’t arrive on one of those electric scooters.

Fall flavors bring root vegetables and colorful soups

We haven’t roasted the sweet potatoes and beets yet, but I’ve already been privileged to have (last week) the second-best turnips I’ve ever eaten. They will only get sweeter as the sweaters fill out. This week we revisited a family favorite that feels more fall than any. We used carrots and shrimp, but you could pretty much adapt this recipe to include most root vegetables, one at a time or in concert with one another.

A good puree with earthy spices says fall best. We used cinnamon to complement the natural sweetness of the carrot and cumin to sort of dirty it up.

Shrimp cooked in bacon fat textures differently from those cooked in other fats such as oil or butter. It doesn’t require a lot of fat, and I love how the browned bits of bacon lift from the pan when the juicy shrimp start their process.

You could also add paprika or cayenne to open the nose a bit, but we had kids over.

6 large carrots, peeled and chopped

1 large onion chopped

1 stick of butter

Kosher salt

2 cups chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

4 strips of bacon

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

Sour cream

Chopped parsley

Melt butter in a heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add carrots and cook 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add onions and salt, cooking for another 4 minutes. Add 1 cup of the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Kill the heat and allow it to cool 10 minutes. In a food processor or blender, puree the soup and return it to the pot.

Add cinnamon and cumin, then add stock as needed to reach desired thickness (think: heavy gravy).

In a skillet, fry bacon and drain on a paper towel, reserving fat in the pan. Over medium heat, fry shrimp in the bacon fat just until pink.

To serve, ladle into small bowls or cups. Add desired amount of shrimp (just a couple will do the trick), top with crumbled bacon, parsley and a dollop of sour cream. I prefer a little hot sauce, but not much. Perfect for the cooler weather.

It’ll be great when the lower temps decide to stick around.