In a letter to city leaders, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) cautioned Mobile officials against any redistricting plan that doesn’t include a fourth majority-Black district.

Currently, the city has a seven-member City Council with four White-majority districts and three Black-majority districts. However, demographics in the city have shifted over the last decade, with new census numbers showing the Black population has increased to more than 50 percent of city residents. SPLC Senior Supervising Attorney Caren E. Short argues this may entitle residents to a split that includes four majority-Black districts and three majority-White districts, as is specified in the Voting Rights Act.

“As confirmed in the 2020 Census, Mobile is a majority-Black and majority-minority city,” Short writes. “Specifically, the city is 40.8 percent White and 59.2 percent people of color.”

While the White population gains potency when the voting age is taken into consideration, the population of people of color is still in the majority, Short wrote. When the voting-age population of the city is taken into account, the numbers break down to 44 percent White and 56 percent people of color.

“Even though Mobile is a majority-Black and majority-people of color city, there are only three Black City Council members,” Short wrote. “Based on demographics alone, Mobile’s Black community is underrepresented on the City Council.”

Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act specifically guarantees those creating district maps ensure voters of color have an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process. Violations of Section 2, Short wrote, include “packing” a specific district with voters of color while diluting their voting power in other districts.

The proposed redistricting map is currently in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s hands. He has a February deadline to present it to the council, which can take up to six months to amend before approval. If the council doesn’t approve a map in six months, Stimpson’s plan will take effect by default.

“We understand the responsibility entrusted to us by the citizens of Mobile and are committed to a transparent redistricting process,” Stimpson said in a statement. “We will work closely with the City Council on a final plan, which will comply with all requirements including the Voting Rights Act.”

Council President C.J. Small said he wants the process to be fair and for the population in each district to be as evenly distributed as possible.

“I’m looking forward to the administration presenting the plan to us,” he said. “I’ll be looking to see exactly how it’s drawn out, and I want to make sure there are fair and equal numbers.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll, who has been through the redistricting process with the city before, said it should be transparent.

“The process of reapportionment and redistricting needs to be entirely open,” he said. “There should be equity for every district, every councilor and even the mayor himself.”

Carroll also understands the process could be difficult.

“It’s probably the most strenuous process in the last 20 to 30 years,” he said.

Annexation

In the SPLC letter, Short also warned the city against an annexation plan that diluted the Black voting power in the city.

“As the mayor and City Council consider measures such as annexation, we urge careful consideration of the obligations under the Voting Rights Act and the complex relationship between annexation and racial discrimination in voting,” Short wrote. “Even if the City Council has a race-neutral justification for annexing land with substantial White population into the city, such action can nevertheless constitute a Section 2 violation.”

In 2019, Stimpson pushed an annexation plan that could’ve added about 13,000 residents from Mobile County into the city. The vote to allow those residents to decide by referendum failed along racial lines due to lack of a supermajority fifth vote. The four White members of the council voted in favor of the annexation proposal, while the three Black councilors voted against it.

Since the first plan was defeated, Stimpson has argued the city lost out on federal funding in the form of American Rescue Plan Act grants because it doesn’t have a population of 200,000. The goal for any new annexation plan would need to ensure the city reaches that threshold. The 2020 Census shows Mobile with a population of 184,000, which means the city would need to add 16,000 more residents to reach 200,000.

Short and SPLC did not rule out annexation in the letter to city leaders. Annexation, Short wrote, will need to be done in a way that adds Black residents and White residents more evenly.

Stimpson has pledged to bring a new annexation plan to councilors within the first 100 days of his new term. He has previously told reporters an annexation plan and a redistricting plan could be presented at about the same time.

However, due to the task ahead of councilors and the mayor, Carroll said he believes the annexation push should happen after redistricting.

“It sounds like annexation may need to wait,” he said.

Carroll believes an annexation plan that encompasses enough White and Black residents to not dilute the vote of people of color, while reaching the 200,000 threshold, is possible.

“Anything is possible when everybody is working in the same direction for the same goal,” he said. “We have to be willing to be part of the process.”

Carroll, who campaigned in favor of the city’s last successful annexation plan under the administration of former Mayor Sam Jones, understands the city’s population can’t remain stagnant.

“The city at some point is going to have to grow,” he said. “We have to be prepared for that.”

Councilman Scott Jones said the Southern Poverty Law Center should applaud the city over its diversity.

During the council comments portion of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the District 6 representative responded to a letter.

“They should have sent us a congratulatory note,” Jones said. “They should be celebrating the fact that we have five diverse minority-majority districts.”

Jones said relationships in politics “rise above race,” adding that Mobile, a city with a 43 percent White population, elected a White mayor with 62 percent of the vote.

“It’s never about race,” he said. “It’s about relationships and we should be applauded for our diversity.”

Jones called Short’s warning divisive, at a time, he said, when the city should be coming together. The city has many positive things happening to talk about, he said.

“We celebrate Africatown … the airport and we do it arm in arm,” Jones said.