The crowd grew throughout the day at Stan Galle Field last Saturday for Spring Hill College’s final regular-season games of the year, and the final two games to be coached on the Badgers’ home field by long-time head coach Frank Sims.

Sims, who is retiring at the end of the season, was greeted by some former players before the game and, as each inning passed, he noticed more and more former players had made their way to the game. At the end of the doubleheader, both victories for the Badgers — which increased Sims’ all-time win total to 1,006 — all of the former players who arrived in town to congratulate their coach on his retirement made their way to the field.

The number topped 100.

“Some of them were trickling in,” Sims said, recalling the games. “Some had come in the night before. Most of them showed up right at the start of the first game. I kept watching and I was thinking, ‘Oh, my Lord, they just keep coming and coming.’ Then they all sort of came down to third base and they’d say something to me while I was coaching. It was just a crazy day, a wonderful day. I don’t think it could have been any better. Winning the game and having all my old players there and a lot of my family was down [for the games] and all my grandkids were there. It was great.”

There were more surprises, more emotional moments to come for Sims and those in attendance. At the end of the second game — including the final time Sims would hop on the small tractor and drag the infield to get it ready for the next game — all the former players who had arrived made their way to the field.

Spring Hill Athletic Director Joe Niland said the moment was one of the highlights of the evening, which included a retirement party and celebration for Sims on campus after the game.

“When the game ended and the two teams greeted each other, the former players lined up from about first base halfway down the outfield line, all to shake Frank’s hand and give him a hug,” Niland said. “That was really an incredible scene.”

Sims himself said of the gesture, “I didn’t know that was going to happen, but it kind of worked out really well.”

At the retirement party, food and beverages were served and several people stepped up to the microphone to share stories about their time with Sims, who has been Spring Hill’s head coach since the final 10 games of the 1985 season. Later, everyone was ushered inside for a cake-cutting ceremony and a couple more surprises for Sims. He and his wife, Dana, were presented with new golf clubs and golf bags to use in their retirement and there was also a membership to the Spring Hill College Golf Course added to the mix.

But the biggest surprise came when Niland announced that beginning next season, the Badgers’ home field would be renamed Sims-Galle Field.

“That is a big honor. It’s been 37 years and I never thought about that really,” Sims said. “They said they were going to put my name up there with Stan’s and I thought, ‘Man, that’s really cool.’ That caught me by surprise, I’ll be honest.”

Niland said the plan had been in the works for a while, and only after speaking with members of Stan Galle’s family to get their approval.

“We thought about different things we could do to honor him,” Niland said. “We’ve only had, when you think of baseball coaches over the last 70 years, when you discount one year with [Steve] Kittrell and a year of [Glenn] Vickery, there have only been two baseball coaches — Stan Galle and Frank Sims.

“I approached Pat Galle and the Galle family [about the name change] and they said, ‘Without a doubt; we figured that was going to happen.’ [Spring Hill President] Dr. [E. Joseph] Lee and the [school’s] cabinet were all for it, and I think rightfully so.

“Frank has done an amazing job and really has helped make that field what it is today. [Adding] lights, one time there was a tree in the outfield … the dugouts weren’t there and the upgrades to the field and fundraising and everything else. It’s just a good way to honor him and it will be there forever — Sims-Galle Field.”

As special as the renaming of the field to include his name was for Sims, he said the evening was made more memorable by all the former players who returned to the school for the festivities.

“I told all the players it was an awesome thing that they came all this way,” Sims said. “Some of them came from California and Chicago and New York and all kinds of different places. I guess sometimes you don’t realize how many lives you touched until you have something like this. It was awesome. I was overwhelmed with all the guys who came back and how my daughter, Kelsey, and Joe [Niland] and all the people who were involved with the party — I never ever dreamed of something like that, I never did.

“It was hard to think about everything at once. We leave for the [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] tournament on Wednesday. If we win it, we get to play some more, and if we don’t, that will be it. It’s 45 years of coaching total and I don’t think it’s really sunk in completely, but I think it will the next couple of months when I don’t have to go to school, I don’t have to drag the field, I don’t have to show up for meetings. And that’s going to be OK. Me and my wife, Dana, can go bike riding any time we want or go play pickleball or go golfing. I’m sort of looking forward to that.”

Spring Hill, the No. 2 seed in the SIAC tournament, opens play Thursday at 11 a.m. CDT in Albany, Ga., against No. 7 seed Clark Atlanta. The Badgers, 34-13 overall and 18-5 in league games, hope to make the title game on Sunday at 1 p.m. If they win Thursday they play again in the double-elimination tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. If they lose Thursday’s game, they play at 9 a.m. on Friday. The top seed is Savannah State (33-10, 28-2).