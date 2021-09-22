Photo | Provided

Few athletic departments have been as greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the one at Spring Hill College (SHC). Almost all programs were canceled as the conferences in which the Badgers are members tried their best to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

One year later, the introduction of vaccines has allowed many student-athletes to return to their sports. That also means several SHC coaches can get back to work.

Jim Stennett, the assistant athletic director for athletic communications at SHC, brought it to Lagniappe’s attention that three particular mentors were approaching “milestones” in their career going into the fall semester. These included:

Peggy Martin, who needed 25 wins coming into this season for 1,400 court volleyball victories;

Frank Sims, who will need 28 wins for 1,000 baseball victories; and

Steve Kittrell, who will need 25 wins for 100 softball wins after winning 1,052 baseball games at the University of South Alabama.

“Spring Hill College and the student-athletes have been incredibly fortunate to have Peggy, Frank and Steve,” Joe Niland, the Badgers’ athletic director, said to Lagniappe. “Their knowledge and wisdom not only for their sport, but helping the student-athletes to develop as a whole is a great blessing. I know it has helped me as an athletic director to lean on their experience when needed.”

Peggy Martin

This is not the first time Peggy Martin has been in the spotlight. Back in October 2019, she became the national leader on the all-divisions women’s collegiate volleyball career wins list with 1,349 victories.

“I have been coaching way too long to even consider another milestone,” Martin, who herself excelled in volleyball, basketball, track, swimming and diving as a youth in Mobile, told Lagniappe. “There have been many and I am blessed to be surrounded by great players and athletic support staff to help me stay involved so long and have a lot of success.

“As they say, it takes a village. And for me, it’s more like a good-size town!”

Prior to her arrival at SHC, she was the number one active National Collegiate Athletic Association coach in wins for Division II programs. She joined the coaching staff for the University of Central Missouri in 1975. For the next 33 seasons, she built one of the top volleyball powerhouses in the nation.

Martin finally decided to hang up her whistle in 2008. She returned to Mobile to help take care of her mother. Fate, though, intervened as the position at SHC came open at the same time. The Badgers have fielded competitive teams ever since.

The latest campaign got off to an unusually slow start against non-conference opponents. The Badgers have since bounced back by winning their first five matches against Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opponents.

“We are so excited to just get on the court again and compete,” Martin said. “Helping this team have some success in this very difficult time of COVID is the priority.”

Perhaps the last major goal still within her grasp is that of the all-time leader in collegiate coaching victories. Larry Bock once held the mark for coaching victories in women’s volleyball that now belongs to Martin. However, he also coached a men’s program for six years, which left him with a combined total of 1,448 coaching victories.

Frank Sims

Spring Hill is proud of the fact that its Stan Galle Field is believed to be America’s oldest active collegiate baseball park. The first contest can be traced back to 1889.

Although Frank Sims was not there for that initial game, he has seen a great number of Badger victories. He became the baseball coach of SHC with just three weeks remaining in the 1985 season.

Sims was first the head coach at Milton College in Wisconsin, where he compiled a 36-10 record and reached the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Regional Tournament during the 1982 season.

He has since added 936 wins with the Badgers. His tenure with SHC includes 26 20-win seasons, six 30-win seasons, two 40-win seasons and five conference championships. Spring Hill appeared in the NAIA Regional Tournament four times under his leadership, and Sims has been honored as a conference Coach of the Year on five occasions.

“It’s funny — I never really had that in mind when I started coaching,” Sims told Lagniappe. “A thousand wins means that I have been coaching for a long time. It’s hard to just put it into one thought. If it happens this year, it certainly will be an honor and privilege to join the 1,000-win club.

“I’m not sure how many coaches have 1,000 wins, but I’m sure it’s around 50 or 60 coaches who have gotten there. I’ll be honest, I don’t check up on that kind of stuff.”

Sims said the real honor belongs to the many players who have worn the Badger uniform. “They have been good players and even better people,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade my time at SHC for anything. It’s been great.”

Steve Kittrell

Although he did not become a part of the current staff until December 2017, Steve Kittrell was already a legend in Mobile. He spent 25 seasons as head baseball coach at the University of South Alabama.

However, his connection to the Hill goes back to 1983, when he spent one spring as the Badger baseball coach. After several years away from coaching, he came back to lead the SHC softball program.

The Badgers have dominated the SIAC. Since 2018, they have had a 39-3 record against conference opponents. SHC won the league championship in 2019 and advanced to the NCAA Division II regionals. Overall, SHC is 75-54 since Kittrell arrived.

“Well, first of all, when a coach reaches a mark such as 100 wins or whatever, he needs to recognize the assistant coaches and most of all the players,” Kittrell told Lagniappe. “It is a team accomplishment.”

Kittrell pointed out that COVID-19 has affected the last two seasons as the SIAC decided not to have a championship. Although several excellent players have graduated, he looks forward to starting fall practice this month.

“I coached Spring Hill College baseball in 1983,” he said. “We beat South Alabama that year and went to the Regionals in Arizona. So I have realized that year and the three-and-a-half years in softball that Spring Hill College is a special place. It has great academics and a special bond among its students and coaches. It also has really been special for me.”