Spring Hill College will be the No. 8 seed in the Tampa Regional of the South Region bracket in this week’s NCAA Division II baseball national championship tournament. The brackets were announced Sunday night on the NCAA website.

The Badgers, 38-13 this season, earned their spot in the tournament by winning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournament crown. They make the national tournament in Frank Sims’ final season as head coach for the Badgers. He announced earlier this year his plans to retire at the end of the season. Along the way, Sims picked up his 1,000th career college coaching victory.

The Badgers will face the region’s top seed and tournament host Tampa, 40-10, Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT in a first-round game of the four-team, double-elimination event. No. 4 seed Valdosta State, 30-14, will face No. 5 seed Nova Southeastern, 34-15, in Thursday’s first game at 2:30 p.m. CDT. The losing teams will play on Friday, as will the winning teams. Saturday’s schedule will start with an elimination game followed by the championship game. If another game is needed it will be played on Sunday.

The winning team advances to the NCAA Division II World Series.

Spring Hill enters the Tampa Regional on a seven-game win streak, four of those wins coming in the SIAC tournament. The Badgers are also ranked No. 1 nationally in runs scored with 600 — 40 more than runner-up Angelo State in two less games — and scoring with an average of 11.8 runs a game. They are No. 2 nationally in batting average (.368), No. 5 in doubles (134), No. 2 in hits (645) and tied for 21st in home runs (73).