Spring Hill College (SHC) has named Walker Bullington as the Badgers new head baseball coach, replacing Frank Sims who recently retired after 38 seasons with the program.

Bullington, a native of Russellville, Tenn., spent two seasons at Spring Hill as a volunteer assistant (2019-20) and most recently was head coach of Rend Lake College in Ina, Ill., the past two seasons. He led the Warriors to a 21-21 overall record including a 14-14 mark in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference (GRAC) in 2021 and a 25-31 (18-14 GRAC) record in 2022. The Warriors advanced to the Region 24 championship game in his second season.

Prior to his time at Rend Lake and Spring Hill, Bullington was an assistant coach with the College of San Mateo Bulldogs in California for three seasons, where he was a part of multiple conference championship teams. The Bulldogs were ranked as high as No. 2 nationally during his time with the team. In addition to those posts, Bullington has international experience as a collegiate summer league coach in the Puerto Rico Independent Baseball League and a tenure as general manager, coach and tournament director for the Hit Factory in Singapore.

He also served as the head coach of the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Sunfish and the Wheat City (Manitoba, Canada) Whiskey Jacks in The Expedition League of collegiate summer baseball. In 2018, as head coach of the Little River (S.C.) Blue Crabs, Bullington’s team won the Carolina Shores Collegiate Summer Baseball League title.

“I want to thank Spring Hill College for entrusting me with this position,” Bullington said in a press release from he school. “I am extremely grateful to take over a program so rich in baseball tradition that is in an awesome community. This is a dream job for me.

“It is impossible to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point. I am grateful to all the friends, family, colleagues and former coaches for their guidance and support throughout my career. Most importantly, I want to thank my Mom and Dad and my ‘Mamaw’ Sue. My parents, Joe and Lacy, have been supportive, loving and my biggest teammates since Day One. I would not be close to where I am now without my family.”

Bullington played collegiately for the Carson-Newman University Eagles of the South Atlantic Conference in Jefferson City, Tenn. where he was an Academic All-Conference selection. In his life away from the diamond, Bullington is married to SHC women’s soccer head coach Samantha Thomsit.

Spring Hill Athletic Director Joe Niland pointed to Bullington’s “diverse background in coaching and the fact that he did have some experience at Spring Hill” as some of the factors that made him the right person to replace Sims. “His experience in the college summer leagues and junior college in California and Illinois made him stand out. He broadens our scope recruitment-wise, but he does have experience here on the coast.”

Bullington will assume his new duties on June 1.

“We had a lot of really quality candidates,” Niland said. “The job attracted a lot of really talented coaches. But we kind of had a certain criteria we were looking for. Small college athletics is different and we were looking for somebody who had exposure to that and who played in a small college setting and understands the innerworkings, that you have a lot of duties. But we also wanted somebody who had a broad, diverse background who had been other places besides here.”