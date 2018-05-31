Spring Hill College will be searching for a new president as Dr. Christopher Puto transitions into an emeritus position with the private Jesuit institution in Mobile.



In a notice to faculty and staff, Michael Coghlan, chair of the Spring Hill College Board of Trustees, said Puto would begin the transition to his new role as early as June 1.



Coghlan wrote that Puto will serve as the chair of the college’s foundation trust and as the chair of the Board of Trustees’ Real Estate Task Force. He’ll also become the founding director of the John J. Burke Center for the Study and Advancement of Free Enterprise.





“Dr. Puto has served our college well, helping secure our SACS accreditation, moving our athletics program successfully toward NCAA Division II membership and being a voice for and a partner to our students and alumni as they become men and women in service to others,” Coghlan wrote. “The Board of Trustees appreciates the dedication he gave and the love he has shown to his alma mater.”



The 37th president of Spring Hill College, Puto took the position in 2015. He is a Spring Hill alumni from the class of 1964. Puto also served as a member of the Board of Trustees from 2003 to 2012.

According to Coghlan, the process of identifying and appointing an interim president should take between 45 to 60 days and has already begun. Until that time, Fr. Christopher Viscardi, acting in his role as the secretary of the Board of Trustees, will serve as Spring Hill’s president.



The administration has scheduled a meeting with faculty and staff members Monday to discuss the transition further, and additional details will be added as they are made available.