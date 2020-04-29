LaSheena Nation, a member of Spring Hill College’s Class of 2014, has been named to the 2020 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) “Thirty Under 30.” She is currently a women’s basketball assistant coach at Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM).

“I’m absolutely humbled and grateful to be recognized among an amazing group of young coaches in the women’s basketball industry,” Nation said. “I’m fortunate enough to have a great support system in my family, mentors, peers and colleagues within the AUM Athletic Department. I also would like to thank Coach [Sean] Page for entrusting me at my age in this profession.”

According to a news release from WBCA, Nation played the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons for the Badgers under head coach Karen McConico after transferring from Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. At SHC, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts and went on to receive her master’s degree in Applied Technology from Alabama State University in 2017.

Advertisements

Nation completed her first season as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Warhawks in 2019-20, helping AUM add seven wins from their previous total in 2018-19 and average 10 more points per game.

Before joining AUM, Nation coached at Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama. There, she served as the women’s basketball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for two seasons. The Lady Parsons added 13 wins to their total in 2018-19 from 2017-18, and earned a berth in the 2019 Alabama Community College Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Prior to her time at Snead State, Nation served as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at G.W. Carver High School in Montgomery. While at Carver, Nation helped lead the Lady Wolverines to two area championships, a 6A Regional Championship and an appearance in the Alabama girls’ basketball Final Four during the 2016-17 campaign.

WBCA created the “Thirty Under 30” program to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others; professional manner and attitude; along with professional association involvement.

College honors

* SHC forward Tiffany Valentine has been named to the Conference Commissioners Association NCAA Division II (D2CCA) 2020 All-South Region team. The 6-foot-1 senior was also selected to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) all-Conference first-team for the third consecutive year. As a sophomore in 2018, she was also chosen as the SIAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

She averaged 17.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season while adding 23 assists, 19 blocked shots and eight steals. For her career, Valentine scored 1,678 points with 756 rebounds while shooting 52 percent (598-1149) from the floor. She stands in second place on the SHC women’s career scoring list behind Donmeka Martin, who scored 2,128 points between 1994 and 1998.

* Josh Ajayi, a senior on the University of South Alabama (USA) men’s basketball team, has been named first-team all-district by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). It is the second year in a row that the forward has been recognized by NABC, after earning second-team all-district honors as a junior.

He led the Jaguars with 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season, as well as with a 56.2 field-goal percentage and eight double-doubles. He paced the league in shooting percentage while standing second in double-doubles. Ajayi ended the year fourth in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) in rebounding and eighth in scoring, and he was eighth with a 79.6 free-throw percentage as well. Ajayi was selected the SBC Player of the Week twice during the regular season.

* In addition, Ajayi has been named first-team all-conference by SBC. Fellow senior Trhae Mitchell earned third-team all-SBC honors, giving the Jaguars multiple honorees in back-to-back years for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

One of four Jags scoring in double figures this year, Mitchell recorded 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per outing and added 77 assists, 47 blocked shots and 32 steals. He led USA in assists and blocks and was second in rebounding. He was also among the top 10 in the conference in blocks (second) and rebounds (15th) per contest.

* Three members of the USA women’s basketball program were among the group honored by SBC. Shaforia Kines was voted first-team all-league, Antoinette Lewis was a second-team selection and Savannah Jones was chosen third-team.

In her final season with the program, Kines averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per contest, added 84 assists and 37 steals, and connected on 37.6 percent of her shots from three-point range and 79.2 percent at the foul line. Lewis posted 13.1 points and 10 rebounds per outing and led USA with 60 blocks and 41 steals. Jones averaged 14 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

* The Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) has honored several members of the University of Mobile (UM) women’s basketball team. Kendra Langham was named to the first-team all-conference squad. She led the Rams in scoring (16.27 points per game) and assists (3.12 per game).

Jordyn York and Artasia McDowell were named to the second-team unit. McDowell led UM in three categories this season: rebounds (9.48), steals (48) and blocks (19). York averaged 11.9 points per game and had a 0.328 three-point average.

Jordan Hall (a senior from Saraland), Marquise Cobbs (a junior from Mobile) and Lauren Bodino were selected to the SSAC all-academic team. Hall was also named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

* Four Rams from the UM men’s basketball program were honored. Will Stanford was named to the SSAC second-team unit. He averaged 14 points per game this season while also averaging 6.1 rebounds per game. Stanford led the team with 35 steals during the 2019-20 season.

Trenton Short and Andreas Koutsougeras made the all-academic team. Devin Curry (a senior from Mobile) was selected as the representative of UM to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.