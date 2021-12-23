A former Spring Hill College trustee and vice president of student affairs and Jesuit priest is facing multiple charges for sex and drug crimes in the New Orleans area.

According to records from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department in Harvey, Louisiana, Stephen J. Sauer, 59, of Metairie, was arrested Dec. 13 for sexual battery and five counts of video voyeurism and given a $75,000 bond. On Dec. 16, there were 25 additional charges filed against Sauer for possession of controlled substances and one charge for distribution, hiking his bond to $135,000.

According to Sauers’ LinkedIn page, he served three years as the Spring Hill College Vice President of Student Affairs from 1999 to 2002 and then as a member of the Spring Hill College Board of Trustee for six years from 2002 to 2008.

In 2008, his resume indicates he transitioned to New Orleans in 2008, where he spent four years as the pastor of Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church and as board chairman for two different homeless services non-profit. From 2010 to 2016, he was a trustee for Loyola University from 2010-2016. He was a faculty member with the University of San Francisco from 2013 to 2016.

According to a spokesperson with the Society of Jesus, Sauer left the priesthood in 2020 of his own volition, making a request to do so.

At the time of his arrest, Sauer was the executive director Arc Of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO), a non-profit organization serving children with mental disabilities and best known for its efforts to recycle Mardis Gras beads. ArcGNO’s website indicates he no longer holds the position and that an acting executive director has been appointed in his place.

Due to the holidays, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department could not be reached for more information. According to reports by local media outlets, Jefferson Parish prosecutors alleged Sauer had a hard drive mailed to New York in July for repairs. The New York District Attorney’s Office is said to have obtained the hard drive and recovered around 100 images of unconscious naked men. Law enforcement reportedly uncovered prescription drugs from Sauer’s residence during an investigation.

The Advocate reports that photos obtained include images of six men between the ages of 21 and 48. Some of the mens’ genitals are exposed and being fondled. Other images reportedly show genitals on their faces. Those men were reportedly interviewed and said they did not consent to the activity.