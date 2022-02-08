Spring Hill College baseball coach Frank Sims, who has led the Badgers’ program since the final three weeks of the 1985 season, announced Tuesday this season will be his last at the school. He is set to retire from coaching at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The Badgers opened the season last Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Southeastern Baptist College, picking up 11-7 and 16-0 victories. They will play Auburn-Montgomery at 3 p.m. Wednesday at historic Stan Galle Field.

“How do you put 37 years into a few sentences,” Sims said in a press release issued by the school. “But it’s just time. My wife Dana and I have thought about this decision for both our careers for quite a while now and it’s just time. I will miss it greatly. I’ll miss the players greatly. I’ll miss all of the coaches that I’ve known and made friends with over the years.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

“It’s been a good ride with some good teams. Our players graduate and that’s the main thing. We’ve had Major League players, sure, but I’m most proud of the good kids we’ve produced. I see them when they return for visits and they are successful with families of their own and it’s great to see how they’ve turned out.”

This marks Sims’ 38th season with the program. He now has a record of 938-905-3 at Spring Hill, putting him just 12 wins away from 950 victories at the school. He is Spring Hill’s all-time winningest coach. His overall record as a college head coach, including one season at Milton College (36-10), is 974-915-3. He needs 26 more wins to reach the 1,000-win plateau.

He is a five-time Coach of the Year recipient and has led the Badgers to 26 20-win seasons, six 30-win seasons and two 40-win seasons. In 2017 he was named to the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Spring Hill Director of Athletics Joe Niland, who coached men’s basketball at the school before taking the same job at the University of Mobile and recently returning to Spring Hill in his current position, said Sims has played an important role in many sports at the school, not just baseball. He noted Sims’ work in improving historic Stan Galle Field over the years, including adding lights and a fieldhouse. He is also credited with assisting in the addition of softball and aiding many other programs.

“But the biggest thing is Frank is as solid as the day is long,” Niland said. “He’s stable, he’s solid and he’s got good values and he has brought that to the college. He just came to work every day. That competitive nature and stability, you don’t see that many places anymore, where one coach is there for so long. Frank Sims is baseball at Spring Hill College.”

Check out Lagniappe’s Feb. 9 issue for a feature on Sims and his time at Spring Hill.