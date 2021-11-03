Peggy Martin shown celebrating her 1,400th career win with her team

Photo | Tommy Hicks

The party was about to start — a group of students in matching black T-shirts had already begun a chant of “1,400! 1,400! 1,400!” — and then the Loyola team decided to make a run. With Spring Hill leading 23-12, just two points away from a 3-0 victory over Loyola in Tuesday night’s women’s volleyball match at the Badgers’ Arthur Outlaw Recreation Center — two points away from presenting Spring Hill head coach Peggy Martin with her 1,400th career victory — the momentum swung to the visitors.

Loyola, which lost the first two games of the best-of-five match, closed the score in the third game to 23-20. Martin called a timeout.

Instead of being terse with her team or going over coaching points, Martin, standing in the center with her team circled around her, looked each of them in the eye, then offered a one-word instruction: Breathe.

“We were doing a little free-breathing exercise to calm ourselves down,” Martin explained later. “I think we had already started the celebration and we needed to refocus a little bit. And honestly, if their kid doesn’t hit a ball out of bounds I think we may be in trouble. Volleyball is like that, and you have those lows. The other team helped us out a little bit more than I could.”

The breathing exercise worked. Spring Hill went back on the court, scored the next two points to win the game and the match, and Martin, in her 11th season at Spring Hill and her 45th season as a college head coach, had her 1,400th career victory, which just happens to be the all-time record. She keeps breaking it with every new Spring Hill win.

“Our sports information director, Jim Stennett, put something out about it, saying it’s unprecedented [to reach] 1,400,” Martin said. “[Those who] have been in it long enough know, if you’re not winning you don’t stay in it this long because the other thing, the L-word [losing], is just not fun.

“It is kind of a huge accomplishment when you look at it that way. But you know, I’ve just been doing something that I love for 40-something years. So, I feel really bad for people who go to work and can’t stand being there. I want to go to work and work with these kids every single day.”

In 2019, Martin became the all-time wins leader for women’s college volleyball coaches, claiming win No. 1,349. At the end of 2019, she had 1,375 victories. COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, but she has led the Badgers to a record of 25-5 this season, which includes a 16-0 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record. The Badgers’ final regular-season match of the year is scheduled Friday at 6 p.m. at the Outlaw Recreation Center against Tuskegee.

She coached for 33 seasons at the University of Central Missouri, posting an overall record of 1,064-281-8. She retired to her hometown of Mobile, but that plan didn’t quite work.

Spring Hill called and asked if she would be interested in coaching again.

“I’m not a good retired person,” Martin explained Tuesday night. “I tried that for four months and really, my golf game’s not that good. I really like the connection with young people and I really like the competition.

“We beat a very good team tonight and our kids played better than they’ve played all year. I wish I had a 1,400 [game] every time we go out and play. And that’s what I talked to them about. They really wanted to get 1,400 tonight and they played better than they have played all year long. You have to find something that motivates these kids, and for an older person like me, sometimes that’s hard to find. But I do like the competition; I just like competing.”

Being successful helps as well, and Martin can certainly make that claim. She has directed teams to state, regional and national tournaments and claimed a number of conference and other championships along the way. She started a beach volleyball program at Spring Hill in 2015 and that has grown as well.

She is a member of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame (along with her father, Bill Martin), the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the McGill-Toolen High School Hall of Fame. She currently stands at 336-74 at Spring Hill.

Now she can look toward the next milestone victory — and continue adding to her all-time victories count.

“We were really excited going into the game,” freshman middle-outside hitter Airyonna Weaver said of Tuesday’s game. “We really wanted to get this one for her and make sure it was her 1,400th win and not stretch it out. We just felt like, let’s get in there and get it done. We didn’t talk much about it. We knew what a huge game this was going into it. We knew what we had to do.”

As for being on the team that collected the 1,400th win for Martin, Weaver, a former Mary G. Montgomery standout, said, “I can’t even put it into words, it’s just so amazing. It’s such a great thing to be a part of. I’m very thankful that I’m here. … This is my first time playing on a team this competitive and this good before. It’s just been really great and Coach Peggy is an amazing coach, and I love that. The atmosphere is great here, and I just really love it.”

Martin said she loves and appreciates her team and hopes they will remember Tuesday’s game for a long time. But she also wants them to concentrate on the next game and the goals in place for the remainder of the season.

“Relief, pretty much,” she said when asked her emotions after the game. “I looked back on a long career the other day, and I thought about all the different teams that won No. 100, No. 300, and so forth, and this one. These kids, some of them were a part of the [all-time wins] record, so to them, it’s no big deal. But I think when they get older they can tell their grandchildren, this is what we did back in the day.”