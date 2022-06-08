Photo | Courtesy Spring Hill College

Spring Hill College baseball player Micah Morgan of Fairhope had an eventful 2022 season with the Badgers. Solidly penciled in as the team’s first baseman, toward the end of the season, when injuries on the pitching staff became a factor for the Badgers, he was called on to help out on the mound, too.

And this wasn’t just any season; it was the final season for head coach Frank Sims, who announced prior to the start of the year this would be his last year with the program he started coaching at the end of the 1985 season. Sims, who officially retired when the Badgers’ season ended in the NCAA Division II regional tournament in Tampa, Fla., recruited Morgan to The Hill.

At the plate, the sophomore had a terrific season, batting .446 and taking on a leadership role with the team.

His efforts were noted. Morgan was named a first-team All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) selection, as well as a first-team All-America pick at first base on two separate All-America lists. He was a second-team All-South Region pick.

He will pick up another award Sunday night when he is introduced as the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Small College Athlete of the Year at the ASWA’s 50th anniversary awards banquet at the UAB Hilton in Birmingham.

“It’s definitely a privilege and an honor to receive the award,” Morgan said. “There’s probably a lot of others who were deserving of it. I’m definitely excited to attend the banquet. I’m blessed to be able to receive it, no doubt.”

Just how good a season was it for Morgan? Let his numbers do the talking. It starts with his batting average, which was .447. He also contributed 82 hits and 82 runs scored, while producing 24 doubles and 16 home runs. In a 14-12 Spring Hill victory over West Alabama in March, Morgan had two grand slams, a three-for-five performance at the plate and drove in eight runs. For the year, he had a school-record 77 runs batted in, breaking the old record of 68. His slugging percentage was a hefty .819 while his on-base percentage was .564. He had a fielding percentage of .994 in 53 games. He walked 47 times and stole seven bases in eight attempts.

That’s quite the improvement over his first season at Spring Hill, which was solid, but not up to this year’s production. The Badgers, because of COVID-19 scheduling troubles, played just 30 games in 2021 and there was no postseason. In his first go-round in college, Morgan batted .291 with 25 hits, nine doubles and three homers in 25 games played. He also had 23 RBI and a .500 slugging percentage.

“Micah is really one of those kids that he gets excited, but he also has a very calming effect on the team,” former Spring Hill head coach Frank Sims, who retired at the end of the season, said of Morgan. “He had a lot of big hits for us and at the end [of the season] he started pitching a little bit more for us. He’s just a good team leader. As a sophomore, he was voted team captain. The players look up to him greatly. It was a good combination. He had a wonderful year. I’ve been there a long time, 37 years, and there aren’t many people I have coached who had a better year than he did [this season].

“[In recruiting him] I saw him in the fall league that we had. He had such a smooth swing and he picked the ball up well at first and ran pretty well. He’s just one of those kids that Division 1 [schools] probably missed on a little bit. He had a couple of things to work on [at that time] and I don’t know if he was a Power Five [conference] kind of guy, but he’s improved every year and hopefully, he’ll have another great season next year.”

Morgan gave credit to his teammates for helping him have the season he did.

“I think the guys behind me the whole year that were able to get on base and they hit me in or I hit them in, I think that stands out the most to me,” Morgan said. “You can’t go too far without the other guys being there for me. I think the teammate aspect of the game is probably the biggest part [of the past season]. I wouldn’t get too far without them, for sure.”

The big jump in his production and the strong season he had at the plate was simply a matter of familiarity and work that provided improvements in his game, Morgan said. More than any other factor was the fact he entered the season with a year of college baseball experience.

“I think I was allowed to get some experience under my belt at the collegiate level last year as a freshman and this year was more a comfortability thing — I felt more comfortable in the batter’s box and the dugout,” he said.

Having to step in more on the mound than originally planned was welcomed by Morgan, who said he enjoys the times he gets to pitch. Morgan posted a 3-1 record on the mound and while his earned run average was 6.49, he struck out 36 in 26.1 innings of work. He made 11 appearances on the season, including five starts.

“It was fun. I enjoy pitching, too,” he said. “I grew up pitching just as much as I did hitting. I like doing both. I enjoy doing both and I think I can compete doing both. It was fun to be able to do that and hit at the same time and I appreciate them letting me do both. That was the plan coming into college, was to be a two-way guy with hitting and pitching.”

Morgan said as long as he stays healthy and his arm remains in good shape he believes his time on the mound will increase in the seasons ahead.

Sims said, “In the fall he pitched a little bit. I really wasn’t going to use him [as a pitcher] a whole lot because he plays first base all the time and he’s such a good first baseman. But a couple of our guys got hurt, so I sort of got him in there and he pitched a little bit in relief and did pretty well. Then we started him against West Florida and he pitched really well. I’m sure the coach next year [Walker Bullington] will pitch him a little more than I did, probably.”

One of the games in which Morgan played a key role was the West Florida game mentioned by Sims. Morgan was the starting pitcher, going seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs and striking out seven. He also had a double and home run in the 6-3 victory that gave Sims his 1,000th career coaching victory.

“It was awesome,” Morgan said. “I was glad to be a part of it. I was glad to be part of the team that got him his memorable 1,000th win. I know that won’t leave him, probably ever. It’s a nice, reassuring feeling knowing that I, along with the rest of the team, contributed to that.”

At Fairhope, Morgan was an all-county selection and honorable mention all-state pick his senior season with the Pirates. Having the opportunity to play at home, so to speak, had been a blessing.

“It’s definitely where the Lord wanted me to be out of high school. It probably wasn’t my very first choice but I was thankful to be there. It’s great that my family got to come and watch as many games as they could. It’s definitely a big factor to have your family fanbase behind you and that you can look to them for support,” he said.