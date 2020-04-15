The men’s basketball season did not go the way Spring Hill College (SHC) had hoped. The Badgers finished fifth in the West Division of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

However, it was not for a lack of effort. The “BOXTOROW” satellite radio show has named senior forward Chase Shellman to its 12th annual Division II Men’s Basketball All-America first-team squad. It was announced on the SiriusXM podcast on the “From The Press Box to Press Row with Donal Ware.”

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game this year. He also recorded 84 assists with 15 blocked shots and 19 steals. He finished the 2019-20 season shooting 57.9 percent (220-380) from the floor.

“This is a great honor for Chase and our program,” SHC head coach Craig Kennedy said. “Chase overcame the adversity of tearing his ACL shortly after attending the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) skills clinic in the summer of 2018 and came back with a vengeance.

“He averaged a double/double his senior year due to his grit and determination to make up for missing out a year. Chase is the definition of a warrior on the court and epitomizes the term student-athlete, having been on the SIAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for three years. This is a well-deserved honor for him and we are so proud for him.”

During his SHC career, Shellman scored 1,125 points with 678 rebounds, 253 assists, 46 blocked shots and 46 steals. He currently stands in 29th place on the all-time SHC scoring list and was a first-team member of the 2020 SIAC all-conference roster.

Shellman is the first SHC basketball player to earn All-America status at the NCAA Division II level. The last to receive a similar honor was guard Marcus Coleman, who received a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) honorable mention All-America honor in 2010.

“From the Press Box to Press Row with Donal Ware” is a leading media outlet for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports. It can be heard on SiriusXM Channel 141, as well as affiliate radio stations across the Southeast. SHC joined the SIAC when it became a member of NCAA Division II.

Mitchell wins tennis award

Raegan Mitchell from Orange Beach has received the U.S. Tennis Association’s (USTA) Alabama Female Junior Tennis Player of the Year award.

She is the daughter of Rhett and Amy Russell. Her father has served as the tennis pro at the Orange Beach Tennis Center for many years.

Other highlights of Raegan’s junior tennis career include representing Alabama at the Southern Cup in 2015, 2016 and 2019. She won the national bronze ball with her mother at the National Mother-Daughter Clay Court Championships in Naples, Florida, in 2019. She is going for the gold ball in October 2020.

She is one of six children who play tennis in her family. Her older sister, Blaeke, plays at Campbellsville University in Kentucky. Brock, Racquel, Blaeze and David Rhett all compete across the state of Alabama and the south in their tennis divisions.

Raegan is a straight-A student and homeschools through First Assembly of God Christian School in Robertsdale. A junior in high school, she wants to major in chemistry in college and possibly get a master’s degree.

Staying optimistic

Although the high school baseball season was cut short, the Midtown Optimist Club in Mobile was still able to hand out “Player of the Week” and “Pitcher of the Week” honors before school was dismissed.

For the opening week, Treyce Byrd of the Saraland Spartans won the player honors while Christian Stevens of the Robertsdale Bears earned the pitching award.

For the second week, the player award went to Landon Singley of the Baker Hornets while Tucker Musgrove of the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings got the pitching nod.

Each player and three guests were invited to the Midtown Optimist Club weekly luncheon at the Azalea City Golf Course Clubhouse. Former Major Leaguer Bernie Carbo presented the award and was the guest speaker for the event.

Wells recognized for cheerleading

The NAIA has announced its 2020 Competitive Cheer All-American/Honorable Mention teams. The University of Mobile’s Colton Wells has been named to the roster for the third straight year.

To achieve NAIA All-America or Honorable Mention status, student-athletes participate in a tryout. Officials judge the athletes and their status is determined by the scores. An athlete must score at least a total of 12 in order to be considered for Honorable Mention and one must score at least a total of 16 in order to be considered for All-America.

Wells scored enough points to earn the prestigious All-America recognition.

For the second consecutive year, the University of Mobile Competitive Cheer team was scheduled to compete in the 2020 National Championship in Davenport, Iowa. However, the NAIA cancelled all remaining winter championship events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 affects Foley events

Hosting sporting events in Baldwin County has become a major economic engine. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused major rescheduling for the Foley Sports Tourism group.

The Southern Coast Cup soccer tournament set for April 2-4 was cancelled. Registration for the 2021 event, though, has already begun to fill up. Also cancelled was the Gulf Coast Invitational soccer event booked for this weekend.

Several other events are being postponed. These include the Spring Fling Volleyball Tournament on April 25-26; the Oilmen Golf Tournament set for April 23-25; and the USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region High Performance event on April 24-26.

Please visit foleysportstourism.com for updates.