Tuesday night April 19 could be an historic night at, as the oldest continuous use college baseball field in the country is often referred, historic Stan Gallery Field. The Spring Hill College baseball team will take on West Florida in a 5 p.m. home game with head coach Frank Sims needing just one more victory to claim his 1,000th career win.

The Badgers are on an eight-game win streak and are now 27-11 overall on the season and 17-4 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Heading into Tuesday night’s game, Sims has a 999-926-3 overall record for his career. He is 963-916-3 at Spring Hill, where he has been the head c coach since the final 10 games of the 1985 season.

Prior to arriving at Spring Hill, Sims produced a 36-10 record as head coach at Milton, Wisc., College in 1982.

Should the Badgers lose Tuesday night Sims and his team will get another shot at collecting his 1,000th victory the following day, Wednesday, April 20, when the Badgers welcome Loyola-New Orleans to Stan Galle Field. That game is also slated to begin at 5 p.m. Beyond that, Spring Hill travels to Tuskegee University this weekend for a trio of SIAC games, with a doubleheader slated Saturday and a single game on Sunday.

West Florida carries a record of 20-16 into Tuesday’s game, with Loyola’s record resting at 25-17. Tuskegee’s record is 10-18 overall and 8-11 in conference play.