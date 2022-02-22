The family of a man who died at Springhill Medical Center hours after receiving dilaudid has been awarded $35 million from a Mobile County jury in a wrongful death case.

The family of Jay West, who died in June of 2014, was represented by an attorney team from Mobile firm Cunningham Bounds, including Brian Duncan.

“The family in a wrongful death case want to right what happened, but also don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” Duncan said. “For them to be vindicated for the loss of Mr. West and to know his death won’t happen to anyone else is tremendous for them.”

On June 14, 2014, West cut part of his right thumb off while using a table saw at his cabinet shop. His fingertip was amputated in a successful surgery and the surgeon authorized up to four milligrams of IV dilaudid, a powerful opioid, every four hours for pain management. West was transferred to the orthopedic floor and was set to be sent home the next day. However, less than 10 hours after the surgery, he was found unresponsive.

Less than two years prior to West’s admission to the hospital, the Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations had published a warning related to the use of opioids in hospitals. West should have been identified as a high-risk for opioid-induced respiratory depression, but wasn’t, Duncan said.

West should have been monitored more closely by medical personnel and should have been under constant electronic monitoring once the drugs were administered. In addition, a nurse administered doses of IV dilaudid less than two hours apart.

In fact, Duncan said the hospital “knew about it,” but “ignored” the issue up until West’s death in 2014. That’s why Duncan said he wasn’t surprised by the verdict.

“They ignored it and because they ignored it they had a situation that a nurse shouldn’t have been put in and she gave too much medication and he died,” Duncan said. “This was more than a mistake, they knowingly ignored warnings and the jury wanted to make that point.”

Duncan believes the hospital will appeal the verdict, although he doesn’t think there is anything in the case that would win on appeal.

Jeff St. Clair, president and CEO of Springhill Medical Center, said in a statement the hospital is reviewing options on how to proceed.

​​”First, we are very sympathetic to the family in the loss of Mr. West,” he said in a statement. “We do respect the legal system but are disappointed in this result. We are reviewing our options concerning this verdict. That said, our employees are very much committed to our core value of providing compassionate, competent care to our patients.”